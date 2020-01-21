A disgruntled employee at a local chicken restaurant drove an SUV into the business after picking up his paycheck Tuesday morning, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the man allegedly rammed his vehicle into the back of the KFC located at 1998 Stantonsburg Road because he was unhappy about his paycheck.
The incident took place at 10:33 a.m. Following the crash, police officers located the man at Vidant Medical Center.
Hunter said there were about a dozen people inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. No one was injured.
As a result of the crash, Hunter said, the City of Greenville's code enforcement staff will have to assess damage to the building and deem whether it is safe.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Jan.21 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 3:33 p.m. Jan. 20: Clothing valued at $147.50 stolen from Belk; cleared by arrest
- 3500 block Galleria Drive, 2:03 p.m. Jan. 20: Jeans valued at $240 stolen from Kohl's; case inactive.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20: Candy bars and drink valued at $4.77 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 11:23 a.m. Jan. 20: Clothing valued at $126.43 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 20: Clothing valued at $111.19 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block Mumford Road, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 20: Pirate's Den broken into; glass door of business sustained $500 in damages; case inactive.
- 100 block East Fifth Street, 2 p.m. Jan. 19: Wallet and bank cards valued at $25 stolen from 21-year-old woman; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 6:20 p.m. Jan. 18: Clothing items valued at $69.70 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by arrest.
- 3500 block Ellsworth Drive, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 18: Gun valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 1100 block North Memorial Drive, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 17: Sunglasses valued at $13.99 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2:19 p.m. Jan. 17: Meat valued at $50 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 17: Clothing valued at $122 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
- 2900 block Chellowe Court, 11:45 a.m. Jan. 17: Tablet and case valued at $600 stolen from home; picture frame sustained $50 in damages; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
- 800 block Megan Drive, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 17: Three tablets valued at $1,500 and $1,000 in cash stolen from home; case inactive.
- 300 block Moses Drive, 9:14 p.m. Jan. 16: Wallet valued at $30 and $1,000 cash stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1300 block North Greene Street, 5 a.m. Jan. 20: 21-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
- 2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 19: 27-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; cleared by arrest.
Property damage
- 1100 block West Fifth Street, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 19: Windows and siding of home sustained $2,500 in damages; investigation ongoing.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18: Cellphone sustained $1,000 in damages; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Jan.21 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins,thefts
- 4400 block Charles Boulevard, 2:36 a.m. Jan. 19: Attempted break-in; case active.
- 3600 block N.C. 43 North, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17: Three handguns and a rifle valued at $2,150 stolen from home; case active.
- 3700 block Bell Road, Fountain, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 17: Home broken into; 43-year-old man assaulted by ex-spouse; minor injuries reported; window sustained $50 in damages; case active.
- 1800 block Edwards Farm Road, 12:17 p.m. Jan. 20: D.H. Conley sign stolen; case closed; leads exhausted.
Assaults
- 2400 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18: 66-year-old woman assaulted by family member; case closed; leads exhausted.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 17: 35-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case active.
- 6200 block Blount Hall Road, Grifton, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 17: 69-year-old man and juvenile assaulted each other; both reported minor injuries; prosecution declined.
- 8000 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 1:39 p.m. Jan. 20: 59-year-old man assaulted by friend; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
Property damage
- 500 block Sands Road, 11:01 a.m. Jan. 20: Window of home sustained $75 in damages; case active.
- 800 block Triple C Lane, Robersonville, 5 p.m. Jan. 19: Vehicle keyed; $300 in damages reported; case active.
- 1600 block Lennon Street, 8:44 p.m. Jan. 19: Window of rental trailer sustained $100 in damages; case cleared.
- 500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 8 a.m. Jan. 18: Clothesline sustained $40 in damages; case closed; leads exhausted.
Subscribers can log onto reflector.com/news/crime for more reports.