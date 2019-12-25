The Daily Reflector
Letters to Santa are a mixed bag filled with everything from greedy to generous and naughty to nice. Here are some excerpts to letters written as part of Winterville Parks and Recreation Department’s Letters to Santa project.
All I want for Christmas:
I would like you to please get me a bunny. I would also like an iPhone. It is OK if I don’t get all of these things. Bailey
I would like a car, a new dirt bike and a motorcycle for Christmas. I have been good this year. Skii
Can I have a dirt bike? I have been so good this year. Jonathan
Can you truly get everything I say? If you do not it is fine. Emma
I would like a Barbie airplane because I had another one, but I was getting older and my mom and dad made me sell it. Sofia
I would like a pet hamster and I would like to keep the hamster in my room. My mom says we are a one pet family … I was hoping that you could fix it because I mean you’re Santa, right, or one of them. Olivia
Can I have iPhone 11 because I want to play teacher. Shelby
I wish to have a box to hide in when I play hide and seek with my brother. Aiden
I would like a kitten and a play area, an indoor pool and a phone and an app watch. Ashley
This year I would like a brand new knife with a pocket with it a longer bee bee gun. Please, a longer bee bee gun. I mean really I want it longer. (unsigned)
Last, but not least, I want to go to Disney. Bailey
I want five puppies and two grown-up dogs and two pink computers and a four wheeler. Keiara
I want a baby sister. Adilyn
What I need is my mom to get married. Jayla
I’d also like a Dead Pool costume for a six-year-old. Remington
Not just for me:
Can you get my brother Remington a walker so he can learn how to walk? Christopher
Don’t forget my mom and dad. Colton
Can you get a a surprise present for my stepdad? Mia
I would like to get a new house for my mom. Darianna
This year can I please get ten dollars for people that have no home? Can I please get ten dollars because I want to give it to someone that has no money. Sparrow
Can I please have clothes for the homeless because there is not enough clothes for the homeless. Bryson
For my Papa I want some chickens for his farm. Hanna
I would like my dad not to have allergies anymore. Please give foster kids great presents. Thaddius
I am getting a baby sister in February. I need her to be OK when she is born. Can you get some baby toys? Avaleigh
Can you please help people who are poor? Jayden
My mom needs exercise equipment. Mia
I want all my classmates to get all their presents they want. Melanie
Just wondering:
When is your birthday and how old are you? Ava
Do you ever go hunting/ have you ever killed a buck. Do you ever go fishing? Do you ever go on vacation? (unsigned)
How is Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner Blitzen, Olaf, Sven and Rudolph? Oh, and how are you? Riley
I want to know why do you live in the North Pole? Aaliyah
I want to know how do you sneak into our house? Gracyn
I want to know what do your elves do for you? Tynisha
I want to know how thick your big coat is. Lucas.
Are you real? Kay’den
Santa, I can explain:
I have tried not to fight with my sister but my sister keeps on hitting me sometimes so I cannot help it, OK? Ashlyn
I am not a naughty kid, am I? I think I’m a good kid. You are nice and kind and you buy a lot of stuff. It’s like you’re rich or something. Juliana
I have been 100 percent good. Carleigh
I’ve been good and bad this year. Riley
I think I should get these things because I have been helping my dad … I worked with him for 2 hours. Jack
It’s really hard to be good when you don’t sleep. Olivia
P.S.:
I hope you are not too busy to make my presents. Sara
Thank you for what you do. Tyler
Have a safe trip. Brayden
You help us so many times, I try to help you but I can’t that much. I don’t see you that much either. Jacob
I think you have been good. Hanna
I also am helping kids that don’t have toys. Hunter
Can you tell the elves they are good workers and to keep doing a good job? Shukyeen
I have been wanting to see you. Will you please come to both my mom and dad’s house? Cade
Will you wake me up when you visit? O’maree
Never eat 20 cookies, eat vegetables. Teniera