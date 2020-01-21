The vision of unity and inclusion championed by Martin Luther King Jr. is one that leaders in Pitt County hope to actualize, even if it requires “grace for the struggle” to get there.
To aid in that effort, hundreds of people came out to the sixth annual Interfaith Clergy Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Stokes at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station on Briery-Swamp Road.
The service was sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties, a multi-cultural, multi-racial network of area ministers working to unify others through reconciliation and constructive dialogue.
The riffs of an organ, the strumming of guitars and the beating of drums reverberated as hands clapped, feet stomped and hands waved in a community church service where race, religion and politics were cast aside to make way for a more inclusive Greenville and Pitt County.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance gave thanks to King and said it is because of him that she is where she is today.
“I stand here today as a testament to his dream,” Dance said. “It’s not easy and Lord knows I can testify to that, but (working for change) must be done. But most importantly, it can be done.
“We’ve got to come to the point that we are determined not to accept a lot of things that we’ve been accepting in the past,” Dance said.
This year’s theme was “Grace for the Struggle” and the event’s keynote speaker, Bishop Rosie O’neal of Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, invigorated the crowd with a passionate sermon about King’s legacy.
“Today we celebrate a man whose dreams sparked social change and opened the door for social economic advantage for all people — what a dream that was,” O’neal said. “And perhaps he called it a dream because he could only see what he hoped for when his eyes were closed because things were so bad.
“But he forged ahead, unable to see but operating on diligence to what he had seen in his dreams,” she said. “And that’s one of the great things I think about having a dream.
“I’m glad that Dr. King pressed forward and that he allowed his dream to become a vision for us all,” O’neal said. “Now we can see some of the effects of that dream. And it is our responsibility to take up that vision and keep moving it forward.”
Actualizing King’s dream will require grace and action, she said.
“It’s going to take a strength that I’ll call grace,” O’neal said. “We’re going to need more than the ‘want to.’ We’re going to need more than the ‘how to.’ We’re going to need ‘the ability to’ and that’s what grace is, at least in part.”
Dismantling racism and intolerance is something that O’Neal said takes a special type of energy.
“It’s going to take an energy and a drive — that in and of ourselves I don’t know if we have — to be able to get to the point where we do more than tolerate racial differences and cultural differences but where we celebrate those differences,” she said. “And though I believe these services and times of remembrance of Dr. King and his work are vital — and I think should be considered irreplaceable — I don’t believe it’s enough for us to be able to forge the path of advancement.”
King’s dreams of a more inclusive America has everything to do with having a vision that includes persevering through pain and suffering.
“It’s going to take not just vision but it’s going to take a strength to keep moving with our hearts hurting,” O’neal said.
But grace in the struggle for freedom and equality is something that O’neal said is a gift from God.
“Grace is the continual expression of God’s favor and his enablement to do beyond what you really have the natural ability to do,” she said. “ Grace is when God is alive in me to the extent that I can do what I normally could not have done. I can receive what I really don’t deserve.
“Grace gives you the ability to press on when you don’t feel like you have any more press,” O’neal said. “Grace is what gives you what you’re going to need to make progress.
“We’re going to need something that is bigger than we are,” she said.