A team effort by the Greenville Police Department helped a stray kitten find a new home and put an alleged animal abuser behind bars.
Police department telecommunicators were monitoring the city's camera system about 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 when they observed Demale Devon Jones, 42, of Greenville discarding a stray kitten in the trash can outside the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center.
As the kitten attempted to climb back out of the trash can, Jones was seen striking it in the head and face, causing it to fall back into the can.
Officers responded and cited Jones with misdemeanor animal cruelty. After reviewing the footage, Greenville Animal Protective Services was able to upgrade the charge and Jones subsequently was arrested for felony animal cruelty on Aug. 15.
He remains lodged in the Pitt County Detention Center on that and unrelated charges.
The kitten, now named Rocky, suffered an injury to his mouth but otherwise has made a full recovery and has found a permanent home with a Greenville police officer and his family.
According to a new release from the police department, Rocky "has already claimed the oversized beanbag in his new home and is now living his best life."