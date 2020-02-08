ECU Trustee Phil Lewis tendered his resignation during an emergency meeting of the UNC Board of Governors on Friday, following accusations that he and another trustee tried to influence the upcoming Student Government Association election.
The Board of Governors also voted to censure Robbie Moore for his involvement in the Jan. 13 conversation with Shelby Hudson, who unsuccessfully ran for the SGA presidency in 2019, a voting position on the ECU Board of Trustees.
“If I could remove the entire board today, I would,” UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey said after hearing statements from Hudson and several members of ECU’s Board of Trustees.
Ramsey said ECU’s governing body has been dysfunctional for years, he said.
“I can promise you we are going to continue to look into this board and we are going to find a way for the board of East Carolina to work together and work positively for that university, if we have to replace every single trustee on there. This has got to end,” Ramsey said.
Hudson recorded the conversation in which Lewis and Moore offered financial and other support in exchange for her support on trustee board matters. The recording prompted a complaint against Lewis and Moore by the leadership of the trustees board.
The Board of Governors’ governance committee on Wednesday recommended the full board take no action against either man.
Friday’s session started with Hudson, accompanied by her attorney Hoyt Tessener, reading part of a prepared statement about her meeting with Lewis and Moore. She could not complete the statement because of a time limitation placed by Ramsey.
Hudson said Lewis reached out to her through Facebook and inquired about a meeting. She said she thought it was strange because he did not use her ECU email.
Former ECU trustee Kel Normann is a family friend and she asked him for advice, Hudson said.
“Mr. Kel told me if I spoke to Mr. Lewis I to keep my guard up,” she said.
Hudson said she was intimidated by Lewis’ power as a trustee and felt she had to meet him. That is when her statement was ended.
During Wednesday’s governance committee meeting it was stated that Hudson, a junior, withdrew from ECU several hours after her meeting with Lewis and Moore.
“In December I had a very good friend of mine die in a car wreck. It was very hard for me and after that it’s been very hard to continue in school,” Hudson later said. “The thing with Mr. Lewis and Mr. Moore, it’s the thing that broke the camel’s back.”
Hudson said she plans to return to school in the fall.
ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Vern Davenport, Vice Chairman Fielding Miller, Secretary Vince Smith, Davenport and Trustee Bob Plybon all addressed the board, along with current SGA President Colin Johnson, who Lewis disparaged multiple times during the lunch meeting.
“The bottom line is the two trustees have not only lost the trust and confidence of their fellow board members, but they have lost the trust of the student body and the faculty and the staff of East Carolina University,” Plybon said. “In order to move forward, we can’t do that unless we can work together and trust and that trust has been violated.”
Lewis and Moore were defended by Trustees Tom Furr and Jim Segraves.
“They were overzealous in their new positions on the board. They learned their lessons from what they did,” Segraves said. “I don’t believe they had an ounce of malicious intent. They had the best interests of ECU at heart.”
Segraves said that many trustees have had interactions with SGA presidents. Prior to the election of this year’s board officers, Davenport had dinner with Johnson. Miller also interacted with Johnson in an attempt to sway his vote.
W. Marty Kotis III, a member of the UNC Board of Governors, made a motion to remove Lewis from the board, offering multiple examples of reported violations of confidentiality rules and ethics violations. Kotis read portions of the transcript of Hudson’s meeting with Lewis and Johnson, focusing on disparaging statements the trustees made about Johnson. They said they didn’t agree with approving a $75 increase in student athletics fee but didn’t want to oppose it because it would give Johnson “a win.”
Kotis said “what has my blood boiling,” is Lewis’ and Moore’s actions involved students.
Governor Tom Fetzer attempted to block Kotis’ motion by entering a substitute motion to censure both Lewis and Moore and provide written reprimand to the entire board of trustees. The motion failed.
As he was making his motion, Fetzer raised concerns about issues including the athletics deficit and ongoing financial issues at ECU and decisions to lower acceptance standards to increase enrollment.
Governor Doyle Parrish said Fetzer’s comments sounded more like “an ad for Governor Fetzer to be chancellor of ECU,” and asked Fetzer to address the possibility that he wanted the position that’s been open since the resignation of Cecil Staton in May.
Ramsey told Fetzer, who was participating via phone, he did not need to address the question and Fetzer did not.
The board voted down Fetzer’s motion and then discussed the merits of Kotis’ motion. Those who spoke appeared equally divided in wanting to see Lewis removed and those who wanted to take a less severe action.
Just before Ramsey called to vote, Governor Jim Holmes called for a recess. When the meeting reconvened, Lewis asked to speak.
He said Hudson, not him, set up the lunch meeting. He said he learned there were questions about the meeting when Davenport called and said he would submit a complaint if Lewis didn’t resign.
“The due process has been so wrong with this and everybody has been found guilty before you really could find out what the facts are,” Lewis said. “I want to make sure everybody understands it not quite the way it’s been presented.
“Because I don’t have any hate for any of these people … I want to offer my resignation to the Board of Trustees,” Lewis said. “I wish it could have been handled differently.”
He faulted Davenport, Miller and Smith for sending the complaint on the letterhead of the Board of Trustees.
“It made it look like the board supported it. I really have to wonder why it didn’t go through the proper channels,” Lewis said.
Lewis also expressed his unhappiness with Kotis’ characterization of his actions.
“If you ever get taped, and you get set up, I hope it works out for you,” Lewis said.
After the removal vote, Lewis left without comment.
“I had hoped he (Lewis) might show some class on the way out,” Kotis said. “When I first listened to the audio of Mr. Lewis and the student, I felt like I needed a shower afterwards. It was so sleazy. Hearing him today in the room, he didn’t change my mind; it sort of reinforced it.”
Because Moore was appointed by the N.C. General Assembly’s House of Representatives, the Board of Governors couldn’t remove him, only recommend his removal.
Instead they voted to censure him. As part of the sanction, any vote he casts between now and Sept. 30 will not be counted.
Governor Dwight D. Stone said Davenport bears some responsibility for the situation because he should have told Lewis and Moore to cancel the meeting when he learned about it.
In a later interview, Davenport said he didn’t believe he needed to reach out to them because there had been a previous meeting where possible ethics violations had been discussed.
“So for me to go and insert myself in the middle of that would not be respecting the fact that they understand their responsibilities, and why should I doubt that?” Davenport asked.
Ramsey ended the meeting by telling ECU’s board that the Board of Governors would continue monitoring the actions of its members and ordering them to work to resolve their differences.
Davenport said the board already is taking those steps. He said while he and Moore may not see agree, there is now a “fundamental understanding” of the role and responsibilities of board members.
“I know how hard he works and I know what he has done for this university and I support what he has done for this university,” Davenport said. “I think at this moment in time, the negative influences are now, I believe, removed and those who have positive energy, disposition and intent for the university remain and I am very happy about that.”
Less happy were most of the 15 East Carolina University students who attended Friday’s meeting. Most were SGA members. One student carried a sign “I expect Moore from you.” Moore sat next to him. Ramsey admonished the students to remain seated and silent.
“I feel like Robbie Moore and Phil Lewis are the only ones that should actually be dealt with, I think it’s more than them,” said senior Jahad Carter, SGA’s director of equity and intercultural engagement. “Saying because you didn’t like a student that you would raise the fees for thousands of students because of one, it’s despicable. I am actually really, really appalled.”
Carter said the Board of Governors could address the trustee board’s problems by adding more minorities and women.
Before Lewis’ removal, 10 of the board’s 13 trustees, including Johnson, were white men, two were white women and one was an African-American man.
Johnson’s reaction was circumspect.
“It’s not the outcome I had hoped for but quite frankly it’s better than I expected,” he said. “I don’t think there was a true level of remorse or apology. I think both Mr. Lewis and Mr. Moore owe an apology to students.”
Following the meeting, Governor David Powers, chairman of the governance committee, said the group will review board policy on self governance, including potential discipline of board members.
“I will also form a working group, in consultation with Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey, composed of student body presidents, chancellors and members of Board of Trustees and Board of Governors to review student election procedures and ensure adequate anti-tampering procedures are in place,” Powers said.
Editor Bobby Burns contributed to this report.