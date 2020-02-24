A woman who works to strengthen girls by reminding them of their worth and a business that aids the disenfranchised are the recipients of this year’s Best-Irons Humanitarian Awards.
Liz Liles, founder of Daughters of Worth, received the Best-Irons Individual Award and The Scullery Coffee House and Creamery received the Best-Irons Business/Organization Award.
These and other awards were presented at the 49th Annual Greenville Human Relations Council’s Awards ceremony held Saturday at the Hilton Greenville. The council implements programs that promote understanding, respect, good will, and equality of opportunity for all Greenville citizens.
The awards recognize individuals and organizations and businesses that provide services that strengthen the community and help people, according to the Human Relations Council.
Daughters of Worth is an organization formed to help girls through mentoring and education programs. Liles was described as a tireless worker who wants to give opportunities to girls living in difficult circumstances.
“Liles is in tune with the difficulties that girls and women face every day and, more specifically, what girls face as they navigate their youth through poverty, sexual exploitation, sexual assault, depression, abuse and neglect,” her nomination said.
“She carries the girls’ heartaches, their successes and their voices where she goes. Through her love, she is mending the hearts that were far too young to be broken. Through her courage, she is beckoning all of us to join her.”
The Scullery, and co-owner Matthew Scully, were recognized for raising more than $20,000 for the Pitt County AIDS Service Organization, PiCASO, which provides education and testing and assistance to individuals living with HIV and AIDs, according to the nomination form.
The Scullery also raised money to support efforts to help immigrants following President Trump’s campaign event in Greenville last year. The business also has supported soup kitchens and other charitable organizations.
“He always stands for kindness and is a model citizens we should all strive to be like,” the nomination said. “Our neighborhood is better off with him and his business.”
Other awards included:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Joyce Jones. “She has been a tireless advocate for providing opportunities and support for many who found themselves in our criminal justice system,” a nomination letter said. “Through her efforts with the Life/STRIVE program, many offenders have made a successful transition to become productive members of our society.”
“There is no finer work or better human relations than providing a means for the hard-to-employ to get jobs,” another nomination letter said. “Think of the value and self-worth and dignity added to their lives because someone believed in them.”
- Lifetime Achievement Posthumous Award: Joyce Mourning Mitchell. She used her positions as outreach director and area representative of former U.S. Sens. Kay Hagan and John Edwards and former U.S. Rep. Eva Clayton to promote social, racial and economic justice, defend human rights and enhance the dignity of people, according to the nomination letter.
- Community Service Humanitarian Award (18 and over): Frankie Atkinson. As president of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League, Atkinson was recognized for his service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pitt County and the Passport to Manhood class. “Today, the boys have become men and they often thank him for mentoring them through some of the most difficult times of their lives,” the nomination form said.
- Community Service Organization Award (shared): Council on Aging and Wells Chapel Church of God in Christ. The Council on Aging was recognized for “bringing people of all races, genders and economic levels together from across the community,” and its recent success in bringing Meals on Wheels to areas in northern Pitt County. Wells Chapel was recognized for its monthly financial support of local nonprofits, its food drives, collection of backpacks and school supplies along with the service as a house of worship.
- Distinguished Inclusive Community Award: Pitt Pirates Robotics. Founded in 2008, the teams of high school students have “paid forward” the community support they received by mentoring other teams. Last year team members contributed 2,760 hours of community service by promoting STEM activities in organizations and schools, co-hosting an all-girls robotics tournament and other activities. During last month’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, team members cleaned sections of the city’s greenway and Elm Street Park.
- Community Service Youth Award: Shelia Tirupattur, David Park, Jae Yoon, David Yoon, Anisha Sadhale, Nikita Sadhale, Branden McPhillips, Greyson Graham, Rami, Rany Eldib, Jarquis Honablew.