A local professor is hoping to use her gift of whimsical artistry to brighten and make merrier the diagnoses of positional plagiocephaly in infants.
Plagiocephaly is a scary sounding word for a very common problem. It means the flattening of babies’ heads. This can be due to babies being in the same position often, such as sleeping on their backs.
One in 10 babies with plagiocephaly are given the recommendation of wearing a cranial helmet. The helmet is worn for several weeks until the baby’s head can re-form to a more natural shape. But when these helmets are delivered, they are stark white and can seem severe in the world of a baby, usually filled with softness, animation and bright colors.
The cast-like helmets encircle the babies’ noggins and are supposed to be worn 23 hours a day, according to Greenville artist Molly Robinson.
Robinson, originally from Salisbury, is also an instructor at East Carolina University in the Department of Health Education and Promotion.
She paints during her free time and realized a need for helmets to be made more aesthetically “infant-friendly.”
Robinson recently painted a pair of helmets for twin boys with the theme of Dr. Seuss’ Thing One and Thing Two.
She researched materials to make sure everything she used for decorating was non-toxic. Once she began, she realized how much she loved it.
“This is giving me the opportunity to display my art, while giving families something colorful and bright,” said Robinson.
On the rise
There has been a rise in positional plagiocephaly since the mid-1990’s, when the National Institutes of Health launched the Back to Sleep campaign (now known as Safe to Sleep).
The campaign’s goal is to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) by placing babies on their backs when sleeping.
Sleeping or lying in the same position can produce a flat spot. Premature babies, who have softer skulls, or infants who are hospitalized for a prolonged time are more vulnerable.
Even though placing a baby on his or her back may lead to plagiocephaly, doctors say is still the safest position to place them in for sleep.
According Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Cranial remolding helmets are usually made of a hard outer shell with a foam lining. Gentle, persistent pressures are applied to capture the natural growth of a baby’s head while inhibiting growth in the prominent areas and allowing for growth in the flat regions.”
Helping parents
“Many parents don’t expect to have to put their baby in a helmet,” Robinson said. “It is not a negative thing, but (painting the helmets) gives positivity to something they were not expecting to have to do.”
The turn-around time in decorating helmets must be quick as babies are not supposed to be out of them for extended periods of time — 24 hours at the most, according to Dana Rogister.
She and her husband Bryant live in Bethel with 11-month-old twins Jackson and Bryson.
Her boys were born at 29 weeks and stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Vidant for several weeks.
“They are my miracle babies,” Rogister said.
She spoke to her pediatrician because she felt Jackson’s head especially, was misshapen. Her pediatrician agreed and referred her to Cranial Technologies in Cary.
She approached Robinson with the request to paint her twins’ helmets because she was uncomfortable with the appearance of the headgear.
Rogister said that when the boys wearing the colorful helmets it seems to help put others at ease and opens up conversations, especially for children who want to know why the babies are wearing them.
“It is a weird thing for them to have to wear on their heads,” Rogister said.
She has noticed many more babies are wearing helmets than in the past.
“I would 100 percent recommend this to others,” she said.
Rogister said that Robinson’s art has made the helmets more enjoyable to look at.
“It makes it more fun,” she said.
Robinson is looking forward to painting more infant helmets.
“Although I normally paint on canvas, this has been my most rewarding project yet,” she said.
“This pulls together my profession of health related concepts into and my hobby of painting on the side,” Robinson said.