Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&