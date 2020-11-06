With protests demanding election workers stop counting absentee ballots erupting nationwide, North Carolina election officials are carrying on with their duties.
North Carolina requires counties to conduct sample hand-to-eye ballot counts prior to the Nov. 13 canvass, which finalizes election results.
Pitt County’s Board of Election will conduct its hand-to-eye count beginning at 9:30 a.m. today.
“It’s the old-fashioned call and tally method,” said Dave Davis, elections director. “A Democrat and Republican look at the ballot and call the candidate’s name, and a Democrat and Republican tally.”
Only the presidential contests will be conducted, Davis said.
The state board of elections randomly selects the precincts that will be counted. This year it’s Chicod and Greenville Precinct No. 6, whose polling place is located at First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Election staff also is also researching provisional ballots cast on Election Day to determine voter eligibility.
According to the state elections board, provisional ballots are cast when a person’s name doesn’t appear on the poll book of a precinct or another question about their eligibility comes up.
While precinct staff collects information on the voter, it’s the county elections board that makes the final call on eligibility.
If the voter is eligible, the ballot is counted. If the voter is eligible in some contests on but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter.
Provisional ballots will be approved and added to the final count during the Nov. 13 canvass. Pitt County has 1,091 provisional ballots. There were 40,766 statewide.
Mail-in absentee ballots also continue to arrive at the Pitt County elections office.
Davis said 92 ballots arrived Wednesday. Thursday’s count was not available.
The elections board must inspect the ballot to ensure the voter and witness have properly signed them and provided other necessary information. The ballot must have a postmark of Nov. 3 or earlier. Mail-in absentee ballots also will be certified and counted on Nov. 13.
County elections boards and the state office are being “inundated” with questions from voters about whether their ballot was counted in the 2020 general election. A news release from the state elections board said, “In almost every single case, the answer will be yes.”
“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
“We respectfully ask that voters trust their bipartisan boards of elections across North Carolina. We are here to make sure your votes count, and they will.”