Space limitations are forcing Pitt County’s elections office to vacate one of its early voting sites, the county elections director said.
Discussions are underway with the City of Greenville and a local church to relocate the site but if an agreement can’t be reached by July 31, the deadline for submitting early voting plans to the state, then Pitt County will have to hold this presidential election with six early voting locations instead of the traditional seven sites, elections director Dave Davis said.
There are also questions about whether one of the election day polling sites will have to be moved because it is located in a retirement community which is limiting outsiders from entering its facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis discussed the challenges the pandemic is presenting elections officials on the local and state level with Pitt County commissioners last week.
While the county elections board approved the hours of operations of the early voting period for the Nov. 3 presidential election, the two locations must be finalized.
The Pitt Area Transit Authority conference room, located at 1717 W. Fifth St., is too small to meet social distancing guidelines so it can’t be used this year, Davis said. It’s hoped the site can be relocated to either the Eppes Recreation Center multi-purpose room or Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.
The local elections board approved unanimously approved the following one-stop, early voting plan on Thursday.
Early voting begins Oct. 15 and ends Oct. 31.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31. There will be early voting on one Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1-5 p.m.
The confirmed early voting sites are: Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle; Center at Alice F. Keene Park, arts and crafts room, 4561 County Home Road; ECU Student Center, meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.; Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St., Farmville; Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.; and Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., Winterville.
Election officials are in discussion with administrators of Cypress Glen retirement community about the future of Greenville No. 8B polling place which is located in the facility’s auditorium.
Retirement facilities and nursing homes are not allowing outside individuals into their facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are working with them and with the state (elections) board to come up with a solution for that so we don’t have to relocate. It’s a work in progress,” Davis said.
If the polling place has to be moved, St. Peter’s Catholic Church has offered space, he said.
Pitt County’s election staff also is preparing to process what will likely be a record number of absentee ballot requests.
The elections office received 735 absentee ballot requests as of Thursday, 2½ times more requests than in the same period of 2016, Davis said.
“We can see that is going to trend. Where it’s going to go we don’t know, but we are going to see a huge increase in absentees,” he said.
Federal funding to offset expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic should cover the extra costs associated with sending out more ballots, Davis said.
However, people will have to buy their own stamps for the return envelopes because the federal funding won’t cover the cost of pre-stamped envelopes to voters, he said.
Davis said mail-in ballots are the same as absentee ballots. People have to fill out and sign an absentee ballot request form before they can receive an official ballot.
People can get a request form from Davis’ office or by downloading it from the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, www.ncsbe.gov.
The completed form can be delivered to Davis’ office by the individual or a relative, or it can be mailed, faxed or emailed.
The General Assembly approved rules this year which will make it easier to use an absentee ballot.
Previously the ballots had to have the signature of two witnesses; this year only one witness signature is needed, Davis said.
A witness can be anyone over the age of 18.
Local elections boards traditionally have used multi-partisan assistance teams that visit nursing homes to help residents apply for absentee ballots.
It’s unclear if the teams can offer that service this year since state rules prevent outsiders from visiting nursing homes. The state elections board and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services are trying to create a plan to allow these teams to continue their work.
Starting Sept. 1, the State Board of Elections will start an online portal for absentee ballot requests.
Voters have until 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before election day to submit an absentee ballot request form.
Civilian absentee voters must return the completed ballot no later than 5 p.m. on election day. If it’s mailed, the envelope must be postmarked before 5 p.m. on election day.
Davis said he expects Pitt County should receive more than $200,000 from federal CARES Act funds to help cover additional election costs.
This includes buying masks, face shields and gloves for poll workers along with disinfectants.
Every voter also will get an individual pen in an effort to limit spread.
“The state board has even suggested that the well loved ‘I voted’ stickers, that we don’t give those out to limit (virus) transfer,” Davis said.
Pitt County has 40 election day precincts. Davis’ office is collecting information about the square footage and dimensions of the locations to plan for how voting booths, the tabulating machine, voting maps and precinct workers will be stationed.
Davis said his staff is surveying veteran precinct workers to find out how many are willing to work this year.
A presidential election typically needs nearly 380 workers he said. So far 215 veterans have said they will work, 23 have said maybe and 49 have said no, Davis said.
“That understandable, considering the average age of our poll workers is 65 so they are in that group that could be most affected,” he said.
Davis said his office will begin recruiting additional workers in the coming weeks.