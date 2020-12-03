Community Crossroads Center has half as many residents as it did last year, and, if current trends continue, no children will spend Christmas in the city’s homeless shelter.
In an ordinary year, both statistics would come as good news. But this year, Executive Director Ken Becker is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic may have, in some ways, masked the need for services.
“In 2019, we served 629 individuals including women, children and veterans,” Becker said. “Right now obviously we’re going to be below that, but we expect that number to spike again once the eviction moratoriums end.”
The Centers for Disease Control issued a nationwide eviction moratorium in September, primarily to help people who had fallen behind on their rent due to job loss or medical expenses associated with the pandemic. When it expires on Dec. 31 and back rent is be due, the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that millions of people could be evicted.
Prior to the pandemic, Community Crossroads housed about 80 residents a night. But in March, the center began taking steps to reduce crowding to better comply with social distancing recommendations. The nonprofit worked with the Greenville Housing Authority and other local agencies to find alternative temporary shelter for Community Crossroads’ older residents and those with medical conditions that could make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Becker said some families who had been staying at the shelter were able to obtain funding from other programs to provide temporary housing in motel rooms. As a result, the center has kept its four family rooms closed.
“The family rooms are very communal. They have open space between the rooms,” he said.
“Right now we’re kind of reserving those. If we do have somebody who comes in with symptoms, we can quarantine them in those rooms.”
So far, the center has not reported any cases of the virus, which Becker attributes, in part, to its safety and sanitation guidelines. Residents are required to wash their hands upon entry each night, and there are temperature checks and symptom screenings at the door.
Inside, residents are offered hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. Employees are required to wear masks.
With fewer residents, the shelter has been able to use bottom bunks only.
“They sleep head to foot,” Becker said, explaining that residents position themselves to sleep in the opposite direction of the nearest person. “With them being head to foot they’re at least 6 feet away from each other when sleeping, and they are allowed to put sheets up to help create their own personal space and physical barriers between each other.”
While the weekly medical clinic recently reopened, most volunteer service remains suspended. Since March, many food preparation volunteers have made meals off-site and delivered them for staff and residents to serve.
During the state’s earlier shelter-in-place order, the center remained open. It is normally closed during the day except in cases of extreme heat or cold.
“For about 8 weeks we were open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and we had folks here, staying inside,” Becker said. “The community stepped up and helped us feed lunch, which we had never done before.
“Since that time, folks got used to it and wanted to help out so now they’re bringing in bag lunches so we’re able to hand the residents a bag lunch before they leave so they can have something to eat during the day,” he said. “It’s incredible the support we received.”
Earlier this week, the center announced that Pecheles Automotive, Ward and Smith Attorneys at Law and an anonymous donor had agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations given through Dec. 8.
In addition, Community Crossroads is among more than a dozen homeless shelters across the state to benefit from holiday sales of the Honor Card, created by artist William Mangum of Greensboro. This year’s card, featuring a painting titled “You’re Gonna Be OK,” is a reference to the coronavirus.
Some experts have warned that the virus will never be eradicated. That is how Becker sees homelessness.
“I don’t think homelessness will ever go away,” he said. “But the idea is to make it short term. If we can get these folks into permanent housing that’s our ultimate goal.”