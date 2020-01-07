Providing options for people struggling with addiction was the motivation for a Monday meeting between local officials and representatives from a Durham-based, long-term residential treatment facility.
Presenters from TROSA — the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc. — discussed the success of their program and the possibility of opening a satellite campus in Pitt County.
U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, District Attorney Faris Dixon, Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount, City Councilman Will Litchfield and Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams were among the officials who gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse to learn about the treatment facility.
“Substance use disorders are a significant problem in Greenville, Pitt County and, really, the rest of eastern North Carolina,” said N.C. Rep. Perrin Jones, who organized the meeting. “I think it’s important for our community to have as many options available as we can to help treat people that are dealing with addiction.”
The Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention Act, which includes implementing tighter controls on opioid prescriptions, was signed into law in 2017 and, according to Jones, has been a great first step in addressing the opioid issue.
The next step is to address “the hard work” of treatment, he said.
TROSA is a 24-month program that offers housing, food and clothing, healthcare and prescription drugs, mental health services, vocational training and education opportunities and continuing care for graduates, including housing, transportation and support groups, according to representatives at Monday’s meeting.
These services are offered at no cost to the individual.
More than two-thirds of the funding for TROSA comes from social enterprise and donated goods. The remaining funding is from the government, individual contributions, foundation grants and other sources, according to presenters.
“TROSA has a proven track record and they would be a great option for us to have in our community,” said Perrin about the program, which has been in existence for 25 years.
Jones said that he learned about TROSA after he was appointed in September to fill Rep. Greg Murphy’s seat in the N.C. General Assembly, following Murphy’s election to Congress.
After hearing about the facility, Jones said he paid it a visit.
“I was just very impressed with the program,” he said.
Based in Durham, the program serves residents from across North Carolina, according to TROSA representatives.
However, further growth of the program in Durham is not sustainable, according to Brian Buland, associate director of special projects.
To expand its services, TROSA is using a satellite campus approach, which will allow the program to keep certain operational and overhead costs down at a new campus, making it more sustainable in the long run, he said.
Plans are underway for expansion in the Greensboro area because of its proximity to Durham and its excellent potential for health care and higher education partners, among other reasons.
TROSA is also considering expanding into eastern North Carolina.
The timeline for establishing a satellite campus in eastern North Carolina is approximately two to three years, which includes initial steps such as identifying and acquiring real estate for the project, securing funding, formalizing partnerships, obtaining licensing and several other steps, according to Buland.
The purpose of Monday’s meeting was to familiarize officials in Pitt County with TROSA and the work that it does, and to show TROSA that Pitt County would be a good and very willing community partner, Perrin said.
Attendees at Monday’s meeting said they liked what they heard about TROSA.
Jones said he planned to keep in touch with those who attended the meeting who had asked for more information and communication about the possibility of a TROSA expansion into Pitt County.
Some of the attendees had not known about the program before the meeting, while others were already familiar with it.
Dixon said he became aware of TROSA about one or two years after it opened up in 1994, and said the program does excellent work.
“If you stick in this program and come out on the other side of two years, it’s a life changer,” Dixon said. “And to have that resource here in Pitt County for us can do nothing but help.”