Pitt County Republicans said as they’ve gathered nightly this week to watch the GOP National Convention they have seen American success stories that will compel Americans to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House.
The group that has gathered nightly at the Pitt County party headquarters have been impressed by the lineup of speakers, which on Wednesday featured Vice President Mike Pence and on Thursday saw Trump accept the nomination.
“You get a feel for the real America that way,” said Stephen Elliott, a campaign volunteer at the Pitt County Republican Party headquarters. Elliott misses the excitement and crowds of an in-person convention but said the GOP has done a good job with substance and visuals.
“I like the positive theme,” Elliott said. “They are keeping it positive and making their points about how extremist the Democrats are.”
“I am so proud of our party and of the guest speakers,” said Brenda Smith, vice chairwoman of the Pitt County Republican Party. “It’s probably been one of the most uplifting times I’ve seen for the Republican Party. The COVID-19 virus certainly hasn’t shut us down.”
Monday’s convention began with delegates gathering in Charlotte to nominate the president. Among them was delegate and Winterville resident Sandy Smith, who also is running for the 1st Congressional District.
The virtual convention has shown the resilience and adaptability of the GOP, Brenda Smith said.
The Smiths, Craig, Elliott and county party chairman Gary Weaver are among party faithful who have been regulars in the small Arlington Boulevard offices.
Weaver said they’ve tried to keep the group small to comply with state laws limiting indoor gatherings to ten or less.
However, he expected President Trump’s Thursday night acceptance speech would draw a larger crowd so a second watch location was being set up in the conference room of a neighboring office.
Participants held a panel discussion on Tuesday weighing the strengths of the speakers.
Brenda Smith said South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s speech, which included the now iconic statement, “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” resonated with her because she worked in the cotton fields growing up.
Scott resonated with many in eastern North Carolina, she said, because he also talked about working in tobacco, which many in eastern North Carolina have done.
His focus on the promise of the American dream and how education and hard work helps people reach that dream, was stirring, she said.
“Anybody can have what they want if they work hard,” Brenda Smith said.
She also was impressed by Cuban-born businessman Maximo Alverez, who said talk of spreading the wealth, free education, free health care and defunding the police echo the words of Fidel Castro.
Weaver said former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker's declaration that President Trump is not racist and cares about social justice in the black community was a powerful counterpoint to the Democratic Party’s criticism of the president.
“He showed you where he comes from and how open the president is. He brings out a different side of what you see in the president,” Weaver said. “To me he is a country guy like me talking to another guy. When he spoke, he spoke as an average person.”
Trump has kept the promises he made in 2016, the Smiths and Weaver said, including construction on the border wall with Mexico and his tax cuts.
When the president is re-elected, Weaver said, he should focus on fixing the Veterans Health Affairs system and bringing a vaccine for COVID-19 to fruition.
Trump is going to win, the group said, because voters see the changes championed by Democrats will turn the United States into a socialist country.
“They (the GOP) had a lot of good speakers and a lot of good thoughts with a lot of highlights, unlike the dark side of the convention of the Democrats. There was a lot of darkness,” Craig Smith said. “Their whole thing was how bad the country is, how bad Trump is.”
Brenda Smith said the controversy over Trump delivering his acceptance speech from the White House is an example of the Democratic Party’s obsession with criticizing the president. Trump has been accused of being the first president to give an acceptance speech from the White House, she said, but Franklin Delano Roosevelt also did so in 1940.
“Frankly, I’m glad he’s doing it from the White House. It’s saving money,” she said.