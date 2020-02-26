While Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on rape and sexual assault charges showed the strength and believability of victims’ testimony, local advocates said it’s too soon to predict what the long-term effects will be on reporting sex crimes.
A New York City jury on Monday convicted Weinstein of third-degree rape and sexual assault but acquitted him of first-degree rape and a charge that he was a sexual predator.
“What we know is it will take some time for people to absorb the fact that a victim was hurt and was believed,” said Tracy Kennedy, executive director of REAL Crisis Intervention, an organization that counsels survivors of sexual assault in Pitt, Beaufort, Martin, Washington, Lenoir and Greene counties.
“We’ll start today and move forward and spread that word to victims to let them know that people can and are believed,” Kennedy said.
When news reports emerged that dozens of women accused Weinstein of forcing them to have sex, either by rape or threatening their careers, women across the nation and world began sharing their stories of harassment and assault under the heading #MeToo.
While the #MeToo movement helped victims of sexual assault and harassment grow comfortable informally sharing sharing their stories, there hasn’t been much movement formally reporting the crimes or pursuing prosecution, said Heather Littleton, an East Carolina University professor of psychology who has studied sexual assault and worked on a therapist-facilitated online counseling program for victims.
Kennedy concurred. In the two years since the first stories emerged, her organization has not seen a drastic increase in reporting. However, the center has an average of one victim a day reach out for services.
Depending on the form of victimization, fewer than 10 percent of victims report an incident, Littleton said. And while the #MeToo movement has given victims a voice, Littleton said they also have seen a harsh backlash, with the motivations and actions of victims being questioned.
Weinstein’s defense focused on looking at the victims’ behavior after the attacks; questioning why some women continued working with him and in other instances continuing consensual sexual relationships.
That the jury found the testimony credible and delivered two guilty verdicts shows there is a change in the idea of how survivors should act and behave, Littleton said.
“What I saw and read (Monday) is it was a relief to see these survivors were getting a measure of justice after all these years,” Littleton said.
“I believe the Harvey Weinstein verdict is extremely important,” Kennedy said. “However, for counties that the REAL Crisis Center serves and has been serving you often see convictions. Convictions aren’t always found in cases in the media, they are found in our local court system.”
Victims have a right to seek justice and without having to disclose themselves to the community, Kennedy said. They don’t want to be seen as victims, she said, they want justice.
“I hope that Harvey Weinstein’s conviction just instills that there are victims who are believed out there because it does happen,” she said.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Kennedy said. “As a woman, as an advocate, as a mother, anytime a victim has the strength to come forward and then and hears that 12 people believe her it makes for a good day.”