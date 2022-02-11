Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present the Coopertown Quartet at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings required. Tickets are $40. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu.
Symphony Orchestra
ECU’s Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Pickin’ on the Pungo
Pickin’ On The Pungo starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 144 W. Main St., Belhaven featuring six bands with bluegrass, old time string, classic country and Celtic influences and a youth showcase. Food and beverages available on site. Tickets available at the door or at 943-3770 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Sesquicentennial Parade
Farmville will host its Sesquicentennial Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street featuring floats that depict the town’s history, historical costumes and more. Prizes will be awarded for the best three non-commercial floats. Call 753-4671.
Cupid’s Crawl
Run The East will hold the annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Elm Street Park, 1058 S. Elm St. Proceeds benefit Pitt County Special Olympics and Law Enforcement United. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races/ to register and for more information.
Roses sale
The Women Of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine roses sale Saturday through Monday at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Hours are from 2-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday and Monday or until sold out. Delivery and pick up available. Call 916-7176 or 717-0164 to order in advance.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host a Valentine’s/customer appreciation day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with treat bags, specialty baked goods and hand-crafted Valentine’s Day Cards. Some vendors will have raffles. Live music with Harvey Estes at 9:30 a.m. and the St. James Jammers at 11 a.m.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162 for information. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., is open from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Power Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. New Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher will speak. The event $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/february-power-luncheon-2022-2 or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.