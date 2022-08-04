Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 5
Fueston Brothers & Co Event
EDENTON - The Chowan Arts Council presents Fueston Brothers & Co from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
The GCF Smokehouse Food truck will be there.
Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St. in Edenton.
Aug. 6
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The class will be held on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 7
Anniversary to be Held
WINDSOR - Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church is having their annual ministry anniversary Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.
The guest preacher will be Minister Dyreek Carter and music will be provided by Mr. Johnnie Ruffin.
Indian Woods Baptist Church is located at 2330 Indian Woods Rd. in Windsor.
Aug. 8
Notary Class Begins
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering a two night Notary class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $70.
Upon completion of the class with a passing exam of 80 percent, a person is eligible to complete an application with the NC Secretary of State Office.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Defensive Driving Course Begins
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. — 12 noon Monday, Aug. 8 on the Williamston campus.
This course will be four hours.
The fee for this course is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 9
Defensive Driving Course
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Williamston campus.
This will be an 8 hours course.
The fee for this course is $105.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 13
Back to School Extravaganza Event
WINDSOR - The Blue Jay Recreation Center will be hosting a Back to School Extravaganza at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
There will be free school supplies, games, BBQ Chicken cook off contest, truck/car/bike cruise in and other activities.
The judging for the cook off is as 12 noon.
For more information or to donate school supplies contact Ronald Rascoe at 252-799-8993 or Lloyd Cooper at 252-217-2109.
The Blue Jay Recreation Center is located at 1711 Indian Woods Rd. in Windsor.
Aug. 15
Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 15.
This class is a total of 420 hours, once the class is underway the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.
This class will be held at the Williamston campus.
This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.
The fee for this class is $180.
Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.
Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via eamil at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Emergency Medical Technician Night Academy
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering a EMT Night Academy from 6 – 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and occasional Saturdays starting Monday, Aug. 15 lasting until Dec. 17.
The course will be held on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $180.
The deadline to apply is July 1.
For additional information or to register for the class, contact Robert Whistler via email at rw08276@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0266.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 16
Welding Class Meets
WILLAISMTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering a welding course from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and ending on Nov. 30 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $180.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Effective Teacher Training Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday beginning Thursday, Aug. 16 and ending on Sept. 15 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $125.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Preparing and Analyzing Your Financial Statements Seminar Meets
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC is presenting this seminar from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
This seminar will be held online and is free.
To register, visit the NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0201.
Aug. 17
Community Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON – MCC librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The discussion will be held in the conference room at Martin Community College.
Copies of the book will be available to borrow from the college or public library.
The book club is free and open to all who want to read the book and discuss it.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 18
Tuition Free Career in a Year Program Begins
WILLIAMSTON – MCC “Career in a Year” program classes will begin on Aug. 18.
Train for 23 essential, in demand careers in one year or less.
Registration is now taking place.
See which programs are available at https://www.martincc.edu/.../bannerattchm.../careeryear.pdf.
Get started by emailing admissions@martincc.edu or calling 252-789-0268.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Refrigeration Certificate Class
WILLIAMSTON – MCC will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to earn a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.
Comfort Cooling will begin on Oct. 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on Nov. 7.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.
Aug. 20
Nursing Assistant Refresher Course Rescheduled
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 27 and the last date is Saturday, Sept. 3.
The course will be held on all Saturdays on the Williamston campus.
This is the last time this class will be offered until the summer of 2023.
Financial aid for tuition and materials may be available through WIOA (NC Works) in the person residing in the county.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 27
Gold Star Family Dinner
DURHAM – The Gold Star Family Dinner committee will be hosting the statewide dinner this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.
The dinner is open to the public.
It will be honoring service members who lost their lives serving our country.
The Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park is located at 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
Aug. 29
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class Begins
WILLIAMSTION – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering BLET training from 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and every other weekend during the day beginning Aug. 29.
The course is approximately 16 weeks.
It qualifies for the “Career in a Year” program.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of information forms. The packets may be downloaded from the MCC website, obtained in person, by mail for Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0267
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Adult Acrylic Painting Class will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint a hibiscus blossom with acrylics on canvas.
Instruction is free and the participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit Martin Memorial Library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.