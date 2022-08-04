Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 25
Overdose was reported at 1691 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 3521 US 17 Apt. 9 in Williamston.
All other offenses was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1932 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
July 26
Larceny of motor vehicle part was reported at 7464 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 208 North Front St. in Hamilton.
July 27
Death was reported at 1747 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1718 Hwy 111 in Oak City.
July 29
All other offenses was reported at 103 Main St. in Hamilton.
July 30
Suicidal was reported at 2466 Big Mill Rd. in Williamston.
July 31
All other larceny was reported at 1410 Welch Creek Dr. in Jamesville.
Simple assault was reported at 1088 Tall Pine Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1080 Stoney’s Ln. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 25
Traveon Knight was charged with obtain property by false pretenses and all other larceny.
Youneat Lee James Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
July 29
Lorenzo Alexander Richardson was charged with communicating threats.
July 31
Timmy Maurice Edwards was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
July 26
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1004 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported at Railroad St. and Washington St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Assault on a handicap person was reported at 119 Roanoke Ave. in Williamston.
Simple assault and breaking and entering was reported at 400 Washington St. in Williamston.
July 27
Simple assault was reported at 1004 West Main St. Apt. 5 in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
July 28
Injury to personal property was reported at 214 Andrews St. in Williamston.
July 29
Cyberstalking was reported at 203 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. 47 in Williamston.
Simple affray was reported at North Broad St. and Mclntyre St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 107 East Church St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 506 East Church St. in Williamston.
Driving under the influence was reported at intersection of Washington St. and East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 221 Wilson St. in Williamston.
July 30
Misdemeanor stalking was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 307 Halifax St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 26
Rashida Brown Reddick was charged with assault on a handicap person.
July 27
Dylan Corvette Coffield Jr. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Reenasha Cherle James was charged with felony conspiracy.
July 29
Maria Magdalena Paredes-Dail was charged with driving under the influence.
Meshnah Kayla Knight was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
July 30
Alexus Murphy was charged with driving under the influence.