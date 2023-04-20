Pitt County Animal Services is receiving a $15,000 grant to provide free spay and neuter surgeries from the Petco Love program, the county announced in a news release.

“Pitt County Animal Services is thrilled at Petco Love’s investment in our community,” said Chad Singleton, animal services director.

