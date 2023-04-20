Pitt County Animal Services is receiving a $15,000 grant to provide free spay and neuter surgeries from the Petco Love program, the county announced in a news release.
“Pitt County Animal Services is thrilled at Petco Love’s investment in our community,” said Chad Singleton, animal services director.
“The grant will provide free spay/neuter surgeries to a limited number of the county’s at-risk population,” Singleton said.
The local grant is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to local organizations across the country “as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
Local investments are only a part of the organization’s strategy, Kogut said. “We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
Petco Love is a national nonprofit founded in 1999. The organization said it has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
The organization helps find homes for pets in partnership with the national Petco retailer and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, it reported.
A total of 6.5 million pets have been adopted as a result, it said.