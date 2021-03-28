The Daily Reflector on March 28 released Progress ENC, its annual edition that shows how the region grew and improved economically and in its quality of life over a year’s time. The coronavirus pandemic has held sway since the last edition in March 2020, but progress in eastern North Carolina was eminent, obvious and abundant despite the virus. Stories from the edition are linked below.
WORKING
- Bobby Burns: Pandemic year offered plenty of progress to celebrate
- Grover Gaming attracts tech workers to Greenville from around the world
- Penco Products securing future with smart locker line: Customizable storage units can help businesses increase convenience, security for customers
- Boat building outfit anchored in ENC: World Cat found what it needed to keep expansion close to home
- Grady-White Boats stays steadfast with safety, production, giving back
- Hyster-Yale: New solutions arise from adversity
- Greenville's Hyster-Yale at the center of some of the latest technologies
- Handmade and tied to eastern North Carolina: The Hammock Source saw business increase 300 percent as 'backyarding' phenomenon grew
- Kelly Andrews: Results are in: Pitt-Greenville is the place to be
- Scott Elliott: Pitt County a leader in the state, best in the east
- Steve Weathers: Pandemic didn't slow us down: 2020 record year for job growth, investment
- Tony Cannon: Utility solutions serve as foundation for growth
- Philip Rogers: ECU embracing future with partnerships, investment in tech, pharma and research
LIVING
- Stumpy's Hatchet House shows center city growth nurtures diverse entertainment options in Greenville
- Snow Hill capitalizes on local energy, teamwork to build strong future
- Downtown rising: Williamston mounts a comeback
- Innovation Campus aiming to transform education in Martin County
- Region capitalizing on outdoor recreation: Growing trail system, parks harness enthusiasm for hiking, biking, paddling
- As disc golf popularity soars, area adds courses and tournaments, boosting economy
- David Hodgkins: Good things happen in Farmville, even in a pandemic
- Lawrence Rouse: Over six decades, PCC has expanded role in workforce training, community service
- Michael Waldrum: Pandemic highlighted Vidant's ability to innovate, respond
- Kassie Johnson: Health care progress: Pandemic spurred valuable growth in virtual medicine
- Melinda Sampson: Four pronged attack makes progress against human trafficking