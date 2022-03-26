ABSTRACT THINKING
WHO: kindergarten-fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn about the world of abstraction, using lots of shapes, forms, colors, and lines in activities including painting, drawing, sketching and mixed media.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ACRYLIC PAINTING CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn techniques to create beautiful paintings using acrylic paints. Camp will include afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 15-19 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
CONTACT: 756-6899.
AFRICAN SAFARI ART CREATIONS
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Using art techniques from Nigeria, Egypt and other countries, campers will create art projects inspired by the animals in Africa. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 11-15 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
CONTACT: 756-6899
A LA CARTE
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will utilize clay as they create food sculptures utilizing a variety of handbuilding techniques and glazing applications.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ALL FIRED UP!
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn basic skills and fundamentals of clay, exploring wheel work and hand-building.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
ART CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Campers will have a chance to use their creativity while engaging in fun projects.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29 (ages 6-8), Aug. 1-5 (ages 9-12)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.
COST: $25 per week for Ayden residents and $35 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or at the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
ART CAMP
WHO: ages 7-13
WHAT: This camp focuses on the basics of art with painting, paper mâché and more.
WHEN: June 27-30
WHERE: to be determined
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road. Visit pittcsr.com.
CONTACT: 902-1975
ART FROM THE LAND DOWN UNDER
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will hunt for unique characteristics of their favorite animal as they create exclusive artworks inspired by wildlife.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will explore different aspects of art and find innovative ways to link art to science.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ART KIDS
WHO: kindergarten through eighth grade
WHAT: Camp is designed to help students experience the world of visual art as they work with different media to create masterpieces.
WHEN: 1:30-5 p.m. Aug. 1-5 or Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $125 per week for members, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org
ART STUDIO EXPLORERS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Activities include the potter’s wheel, easel painting, photography, introduction to printmaking, explorations with sculpture and drawing.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
BUDDING ARTIST
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will receive in-depth instruction on the basics of fine art and the seven design elements.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CAKED WITH MUD
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel and construct clay sculptures while learning techniques such as coiling, slabs, glazing and molding.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CAMERAS AND PHOTOS AND FILM … OH MY!
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: The camp will teach the basics of black and white photography and digital photography. Techniques including composition, exposure, film processing, darkroom techniques and Adobe Photoshop.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CLAY THE DAY AWAY
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will create a dining set for themselves, including a plate, bowl, and a cup. Some art will be wheel thrown and some will be hand built.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 25-29
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
COLOR MY WORLD ART CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers explore color mixing through different art projects and will even make an edible color wheel. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 13-17 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
CONTACT: 756-6899
COMIC BOOK CREATION
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will create their own comic book with inspiration from some of the legends in the genre. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 5-8 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
CONTACT: 756-6899
CONTEMPORARY MASTERPIECES
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: The camp will include a study of famous modern artists and work with clay, painting, photography and sculpture.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CRAZY CARTOONS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will design their own cartoons, comic strips, and flip art books.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CREATIVITY STARTS HERE
WHO: pre-kindergarten through kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will explore pottery, painting, drawing, printmaking and other media
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.
CONTACT: 551-6947
DALI IN DOUGH
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will tap into the world of surrealism to create dream-like ceramics.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ECO ART
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn about artists like Robert Rauschenberg, Marcel Duchamp and Julian Shnabel who became famous for using broken, found and everyday objects in their artwork.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ELEMENTS OF DESIGN
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will focus on the seven elements of design while exploring media such as pen and ink, acrylics, watercolor and drawing.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 25-29
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
EXPLORE CARTOONIING AND CLAYMATION
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will create original characters in 2-D and in 3-D form using plasticine clay, create a character storyboard script and build a backdrop set to create a stop-motionvideo.
WHEN: June 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE DAVINCI ARTS SAMPLER
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will explore the art and science of ink printmaking monoprints, collage and eco-friendly dyes on cloth.
WHEN: June 27-30, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE DRAWING STUDIO
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: This studio introduces the student to drawing techniques on various kinds of drawing papers for effect and using different drawing tools, graphite pencils, charcoal and ink. Rendering, shading, 2-D and 3-D composition, texture, contour and form/shape drawing skills are explored.
WHEN: July 18-21, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
CONTACT: 493-7317 or LWebb@email.pittcc.edu.
EXPLORE PAINTING STUDIO
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will explore color mixing, brushwork and the fundamentals of composition through painting mediums and techniques on canvas and watercolor paper.
WHEN: June 27-30, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
FAMOUS ARTISTS CAMP
WHO: ages 6-13
WHAT: Art camp featuring various projects, study of well-known artists.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts
COST: $85 per session for city residents, $128 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546
A FINE LINE
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will learn the principles of design, perspective, and composition.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 18-22
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
FIT FOR A KING
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will make their own royal apparel and accessories to wear, exploring fabric activities including sewing, fabric collages, and silk painting.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
FUNCTIONAL POTS FOR TOTS
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will use clay to create pottery projects.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
GOOD DIRT FOR THE GARDEN
WHO: grades six and older
WHAT: Campers will utilize clay to create garden ornaments.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.
CONTACT: 551-6947.
GREASE THE WHEELS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will spend most of their camp on the wheel throwing pots and will learn some coil, molding techniques, using underglazes to enhance their artwork.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
HANDMADE AND WHEELTURNED
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will hand build work using coil, slab and molding ceramic techniques, as well as spend time working on the wheel.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
IMAGINATION ENGINEERS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will paint, print, collage, weave and build 3-D sculptures.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
I WHEELY LIKE DIRT
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will get their hands dirty making pots they can use in everyday life.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
KINDNESS ROCKS CREATIONS
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will create works of art using rocks, which will be hidden around the Pitt County area to spread joy and kindness. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 18-22 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
CONTACT: 756-6899