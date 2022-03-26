LET THERE BE LIGHT

WHO: sixth grade and older

WHAT: Campers will study value and light and how to achieve three-dimensionality through their use.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-5

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947.

MAKERS GONNA MAKE

WHO: grades six and older

WHAT: Students will explore a variety of media, including drawing, painting, printmaking, and handbuilding with clay.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

ME, MYSELF AND I

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: This camp is designed for young artists who want to learn to draw and paint faces as well as learn something about themselves.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947

MERMAIDS AND PIRATES

WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)

WHAT: Campers will use clay, sculpture, drawing, painting to create underwater environments.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947

METALLIC MADNESS

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Participants will work on a variety of projects including wearables, key chains and money clips.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-5

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947

MIDAS METALS

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Campers will create sculptures using medal design techniques including soldering and cold connections.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947

MINI MASTERS ART CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers create works inspired by the masters: DaVinci, Michelangelo, Matisse, and Monet. Camp includes afternoon field trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 20-24 (8 a.m.-noon option available)

WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road

COST: $120-$250 per week

REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com

CONTACT: 756-6899

MINI MONETS

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Campers will tap into the world of impressionism to create colorful landscapes and still lifes.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

OUT OF THIS WORLD INTO UNCHARTED TERRITORIES

WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten

WHAT: Campers will work with painting, mixed media and sculpture as they explore the stars.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947.

PAINTING AND DRAWING

WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Students will learn to paint and draw with colored pencils, water colors and acrylic paints

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 (prekindergarten-third grade), July 18-22 (grades three-five) or 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22 (prekindergarten-second grade)

WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road

COST: $165

REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org

CONTACT: 931-0760

PAINTING AND TIE DYE

WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Students will create tie-dye, paint rocks and try splatter painting.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10 (grades three-five) 1-4 p.m. July 25-29 (prekindergarten-second grade)

WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road

COST: $165

REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org

CONTACT: 931-0760

PALEO POTTERY

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through some of the oldest and still traditional hand-building techniques of coiling, slab construction, and pinching.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

PETITE PICASSOS AND POLLOCKS

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Campers will use clay, watercolor, paint, pastels to create original artwork based of techniques of the well-known artists Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

PHOTO-TASTIC

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Campers will learn photography processes, including alternative photography.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8-12

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

PIXEL PERFECT

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: This intro level camp shows campers the basics in graphic design and teaches students how graphic design is a form of visual communication through the use of type, image, form, and color.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15-19

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

POP, PAPER, SCISSORS!

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Campers will create pop-up books, science experiments and other things that pop.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

POT OF GOLD

WHO: sixth grade and older

WHAT: Campers will review basic wheel throwing techniques, and explore how to make shapes other than the typical round forms made on the potter’s wheel.


WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

POTTERY KIDS

WHO: ages kindergarten through eighth grade

WHAT: Campers will learn hand-building fundamentals, firing processes and the creative process for making pinch pots, coil pots, mugs and other clay pottery.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-5 p.m. July 11-15 or July 18-22

WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

COST: $125 per week (half days) for members, $150 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org

PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through the handbuilding techniques of coiling, slab construction, and pinching.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15-19

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

RED HOT ENAMELING

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Campers will create in metal, learning design basics including sawing, forming, filing, and texturing

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

SILK PAINTING ART CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers will learn the art of silk painting Camp includes afternoon field trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 27-July 1 (8 a.m.-noon option available)

WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road

COST: $120-$250 per week

REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com.

CONTACT: 756-6899

SMOOTH AS SILK

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Students will learn the process of creating silk paintings.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

SPLASH OF COLOR

WHO: sixth grade and older

WHAT: Campers will work with instructors to relay their creative ideas into works of art on canvas and watercolor paper.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.CONTACT: 551-6947

STROKE OF GENIUS

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Campers will be introduced to well-known artists and create projects inspired by their works. Activities will include painting, drawing, sketching, and mixed media.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

SUMMER SCULPTOR

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Campers will work on coil, slab, and molding ceramic techniques, as well as spend time working on the wheel.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 18-22

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.CONTACT: 551-6947

THINK TANK

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Campers will learn the principles of design, perspective, and composition as well as printmaking techniques to reproduce their drawings.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15-19

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

TURN AND BURN

WHO: grade six and above

WHAT: Camp includes instruction on centering, pulling, trimming, finishing, glazing, and kiln science.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17

WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

VAN GOGH IN DOUGH

WHO: kindergarten to fifth grade

WHAT: Participants will and build work using coil, slab, and molding ceramic techniques to explore the art of Van Gogh through the media of clay and ceramics.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 17-21

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

VERSATILE TEXTILES

WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Participants will learn the craft of silk painting and will also explore various fabric activities including sewing and fabric collages.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com

CONTACT: 551-6947

THE WHEEL MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND

WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)

WHAT: Participants will work with clay, learning about centering and making vessels and bowls.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

WHIRLIGIG ART CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers will create works of art that move, inspired by folk artist Vollis Simpson. Camp includes afternoon field trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 25-29 (8 a.m.-noon option available)

WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road

COST: $120-$250 per week

REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com

CONTACT: 756-6899

WILD THINGS

WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten

WHAT: Campers will use slab, pinch and coil techniques to make animal masks, pots, and sculptures as well as houses and habitats.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17

WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.

COST: $90 for members, $130 for others

REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.

CONTACT: 551-6947

YOUNG POTTER’S WHEEL CAMP

WHO: ages 10-15

WHAT: Participants will learn to prepare the clay for throwing, centering, pulling, creating forms and trimming.

WHEN: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5

WHERE: Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane

COST: $100 per session for city residents, $150 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4546

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.