LET THERE BE LIGHT
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will study value and light and how to achieve three-dimensionality through their use.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
MAKERS GONNA MAKE
WHO: grades six and older
WHAT: Students will explore a variety of media, including drawing, painting, printmaking, and handbuilding with clay.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ME, MYSELF AND I
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This camp is designed for young artists who want to learn to draw and paint faces as well as learn something about themselves.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MERMAIDS AND PIRATES
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will use clay, sculpture, drawing, painting to create underwater environments.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
METALLIC MADNESS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will work on a variety of projects including wearables, key chains and money clips.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MIDAS METALS
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will create sculptures using medal design techniques including soldering and cold connections.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MINI MASTERS ART CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers create works inspired by the masters: DaVinci, Michelangelo, Matisse, and Monet. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 20-24 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com
CONTACT: 756-6899
MINI MONETS
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will tap into the world of impressionism to create colorful landscapes and still lifes.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
OUT OF THIS WORLD INTO UNCHARTED TERRITORIES
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten
WHAT: Campers will work with painting, mixed media and sculpture as they explore the stars.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947.
PAINTING AND DRAWING
WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Students will learn to paint and draw with colored pencils, water colors and acrylic paints
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 (prekindergarten-third grade), July 18-22 (grades three-five) or 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22 (prekindergarten-second grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
PAINTING AND TIE DYE
WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Students will create tie-dye, paint rocks and try splatter painting.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10 (grades three-five) 1-4 p.m. July 25-29 (prekindergarten-second grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
PALEO POTTERY
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through some of the oldest and still traditional hand-building techniques of coiling, slab construction, and pinching.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PETITE PICASSOS AND POLLOCKS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will use clay, watercolor, paint, pastels to create original artwork based of techniques of the well-known artists Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PHOTO-TASTIC
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn photography processes, including alternative photography.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PIXEL PERFECT
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This intro level camp shows campers the basics in graphic design and teaches students how graphic design is a form of visual communication through the use of type, image, form, and color.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
POP, PAPER, SCISSORS!
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will create pop-up books, science experiments and other things that pop.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
POT OF GOLD
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will review basic wheel throwing techniques, and explore how to make shapes other than the typical round forms made on the potter’s wheel.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
POTTERY KIDS
WHO: ages kindergarten through eighth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn hand-building fundamentals, firing processes and the creative process for making pinch pots, coil pots, mugs and other clay pottery.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-5 p.m. July 11-15 or July 18-22
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $125 per week (half days) for members, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org
PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through the handbuilding techniques of coiling, slab construction, and pinching.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
RED HOT ENAMELING
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will create in metal, learning design basics including sawing, forming, filing, and texturing
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SILK PAINTING ART CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn the art of silk painting Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 27-July 1 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com.
CONTACT: 756-6899
SMOOTH AS SILK
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Students will learn the process of creating silk paintings.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SPLASH OF COLOR
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will work with instructors to relay their creative ideas into works of art on canvas and watercolor paper.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.CONTACT: 551-6947
STROKE OF GENIUS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will be introduced to well-known artists and create projects inspired by their works. Activities will include painting, drawing, sketching, and mixed media.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SUMMER SCULPTOR
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will work on coil, slab, and molding ceramic techniques, as well as spend time working on the wheel.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 18-22
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.CONTACT: 551-6947
THINK TANK
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will learn the principles of design, perspective, and composition as well as printmaking techniques to reproduce their drawings.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
TURN AND BURN
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Camp includes instruction on centering, pulling, trimming, finishing, glazing, and kiln science.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
VAN GOGH IN DOUGH
WHO: kindergarten to fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will and build work using coil, slab, and molding ceramic techniques to explore the art of Van Gogh through the media of clay and ceramics.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 17-21
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
VERSATILE TEXTILES
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn the craft of silk painting and will also explore various fabric activities including sewing and fabric collages.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
THE WHEEL MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will work with clay, learning about centering and making vessels and bowls.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
WHIRLIGIG ART CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will create works of art that move, inspired by folk artist Vollis Simpson. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 25-29 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com
CONTACT: 756-6899
WILD THINGS
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten
WHAT: Campers will use slab, pinch and coil techniques to make animal masks, pots, and sculptures as well as houses and habitats.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $90 for members, $130 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
YOUNG POTTER’S WHEEL CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Participants will learn to prepare the clay for throwing, centering, pulling, creating forms and trimming.
WHEN: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane
COST: $100 per session for city residents, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546