BALLET AND POINTE INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 11 and older
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 13-16, June 27-30, July 11-14, July 25-28 or Aug. 8-11; 2-4:30 p.m. June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $140 per week
REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com
BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 3-6
WHAT: Camp includes creative dance, scrapbooking, crowns and gowns.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. June 6-9 or June 13-16; 4-6 p.m. May 31-June 1
WHERE: Jaycee Park Auditorium, 2000 Cedar Lane
COST: $65 per session for city residents, $98 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, which will be applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546.
BIRTH OF BALLET DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers learn about the beginnings of ballet as they explore life at Versailles during the reign of King Louis XIV. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 13-17 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
BROADWAY BOUND – MUSICAL THEATER DANCE
WHO: ages 8-10
WHAT: Campers will learn steps and moves inspired by choreography from musicals.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon July 11-14 or Aug. 1-4
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $120
BROADWAY DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Using Broadway shows as inspiration, dancers learn about musical theater with exercises in dance, acting, and music. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 18-22 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
A CHILDREN’S BALLET “PRINCESSES ON PARADE”
WHO: ages 3-9
WHAT: The camp, featuring princesses including Snow White, Ariel and Jasmine, will include dance, dress-up and crafts.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 18-21
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com.
A CHILDREN’S BALLET “STORYBOOK BALLETS”
WHO: ages 3-9
WHAT: Explore “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake” The week also will include arts and crafts.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20-23
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com.
CHOREOGRAPHY DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers learn techniques on how to structure a dance and will work together to choreograph their own pieces. The camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 15-19 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
CINDERELLA BALLET CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: The classic ballet, “Cinderella,” serves as inspiration for this camp, which includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 per week for Ayden residents; $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
DANCE CAMP JR.
WHO: ages 8-10
WHAT: Weeklong dance classes explore ballet, jazz, tap and creative movement.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 20-23 or July 18-21
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150
DANCE CAMP MINI
WHO: ages 5-7
WHAT: Campers will explore ballet, tap, jazz and creative movement.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 27-30 or July 25-28
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150
DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!
WHO: ages 4-9
WHAT: The camp includes hip-hop, jazz and musical theater.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 18-21
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A $25 registration fee is charged. Registration deadline June 1.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com
DEGAS AND HIS DANCERS DANCE AND ART CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: This camp combines ballet and art as we explore the painter Degas and the ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 25-29 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
JAZZ AND CONTEMPORARY INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 11 and older
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4; 2-4:30 p.m. June 27-30, July 11-14 or July 25-28
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $140 per week (discount rate for students also enrolled in ballet intensive)
JAZZ AND HIP HOP CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn jazz and hip-hop moves at this camp, which includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 8-12 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
KICK IT LIKE THE ROCKETTES DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Learn the secrets and techniques behind those perfect kick lines of the Rockettes. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 27-July 1 (half-day option from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180.
MOVIE MAGIC MOVES
WHO: ages 4-9
WHAT: Campers will learn jazz and hip-hop moves to favorite movies.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20-23
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com
PARIS OPERA BALLET CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Inspired by the movie “Leap,” campers will learn ballet combinations and explore what life was like for dancers at the Paris Opera Ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 20-24 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
PRINCESS POWER DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 3-5
WHAT: Camp will include creative movement as well as ballet, arts and crafts.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 13-16 or July 11-14
WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $120
SLEEPING BEAUTY BALLET CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: The classic ballet, “Sleeping Beauty,” serves as inspiration as campers learn ballet pantomime and recreate parts of the ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 11-15 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive
COST: $250 ($120 half day)
CONTACT: 751-3180
SUMMER TAP INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 11 and older
WHEN: noon-1 p.m. June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $95 per week
TWIRLING CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 per week for Ayden resident; $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
ECU Summer Jazz Dance Camp
WHO: middle school and high school
WHAT: The camp will offer classes in all styles of jazz dance with an emphasis on technique.
WHEN: Aug. 8-12
WHERE: ECU’s Messick Building
COST: $150
REGISTRATION: Online at ECUArts.com or at the Messick Theatre box office.
CONTACT: 328-4916
UNICORNS, FAIRIES AND MERMAIDS
WHO: ages 5-7
WHAT: Week will include dance and arts and crafts.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 20-23 or July 18-21
WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $120
YOUNG DANCERS BALLET, JAZZ AND TAP INTENSIVE
WHO: ages 9-12
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 27-30 or July 25-28
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $160 per week