BALLET AND POINTE INTENSIVES

WHO: ages 11 and older

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 13-16, June 27-30, July 11-14, July 25-28 or Aug. 8-11; 2-4:30 p.m. June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $140 per week

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 3-6

WHAT: Camp includes creative dance, scrapbooking, crowns and gowns.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. June 6-9 or June 13-16; 4-6 p.m. May 31-June 1

WHERE: Jaycee Park Auditorium, 2000 Cedar Lane

COST: $65 per session for city residents, $98 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, which will be applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4546.

BIRTH OF BALLET DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers learn about the beginnings of ballet as they explore life at Versailles during the reign of King Louis XIV. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 13-17 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

BROADWAY BOUND – MUSICAL THEATER DANCE

WHO: ages 8-10

WHAT: Campers will learn steps and moves inspired by choreography from musicals.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon July 11-14 or Aug. 1-4

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $120

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

BROADWAY DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Using Broadway shows as inspiration, dancers learn about musical theater with exercises in dance, acting, and music. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 18-22 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

A CHILDREN’S BALLET “PRINCESSES ON PARADE”

WHO: ages 3-9

WHAT: The camp, featuring princesses including Snow White, Ariel and Jasmine, will include dance, dress-up and crafts.

WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 18-21

WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive

COST: $125

REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.

CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com.

A CHILDREN’S BALLET “STORYBOOK BALLETS”

WHO: ages 3-9

WHAT: Explore “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake” The week also will include arts and crafts.

WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20-23

WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive

COST: $125

REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.

CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com.

CHOREOGRAPHY DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers learn techniques on how to structure a dance and will work together to choreograph their own pieces. The camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 15-19 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

CINDERELLA BALLET CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: The classic ballet, “Cinderella,” serves as inspiration for this camp, which includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 6-12

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-12

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden

COST: $25 per week for Ayden residents; $35 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837

DANCE CAMP JR.

WHO: ages 8-10

WHAT: Weeklong dance classes explore ballet, jazz, tap and creative movement.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 20-23 or July 18-21

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $150

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com.

DANCE CAMP MINI

WHO: ages 5-7

WHAT: Campers will explore ballet, tap, jazz and creative movement.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 27-30 or July 25-28

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $150

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!

WHO: ages 4-9

WHAT: The camp includes hip-hop, jazz and musical theater.

WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 18-21

WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive

COST: $125

REGISTRATION: A $25 registration fee is charged. Registration deadline June 1.


CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com

DEGAS AND HIS DANCERS DANCE AND ART CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: This camp combines ballet and art as we explore the painter Degas and the ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 25-29 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

JAZZ AND CONTEMPORARY INTENSIVES

WHO: ages 11 and older

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4; 2-4:30 p.m. June 27-30, July 11-14 or July 25-28

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $140 per week (discount rate for students also enrolled in ballet intensive)

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com.

JAZZ AND HIP HOP CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers will learn jazz and hip-hop moves at this camp, which includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 8-12 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

KICK IT LIKE THE ROCKETTES DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Learn the secrets and techniques behind those perfect kick lines of the Rockettes. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 27-July 1 (half-day option from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180.

MOVIE MAGIC MOVES

WHO: ages 4-9

WHAT: Campers will learn jazz and hip-hop moves to favorite movies.

WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20-23

WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive

COST: $125

REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged. Registration deadline June 1.

CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com

PARIS OPERA BALLET CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Inspired by the movie “Leap,” campers will learn ballet combinations and explore what life was like for dancers at the Paris Opera Ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 20-24 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 for half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

PRINCESS POWER DANCE CAMP

WHO: ages 3-5

WHAT: Camp will include creative movement as well as ballet, arts and crafts.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 13-16 or July 11-14

WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $120

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

SLEEPING BEAUTY BALLET CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: The classic ballet, “Sleeping Beauty,” serves as inspiration as campers learn ballet pantomime and recreate parts of the ballet. Camp includes recreational trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 11-15 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)

WHERE: Starting Point Dance, 129 Oakmont Drive

COST: $250 ($120 half day)

REGISTRATION: Online at startingpointdance.com or in person from 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

CONTACT: 751-3180

SUMMER TAP INTENSIVES

WHO: ages 11 and older

WHEN: noon-1 p.m. June 20-23, July 18-21 or Aug. 1-4

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $95 per week

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com.

TWIRLING CAMP

WHO: ages 6-12

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden

COST: $25 per week for Ayden resident; $35 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837

ECU Summer Jazz Dance Camp

WHO: middle school and high school

WHAT: The camp will offer classes in all styles of jazz dance with an emphasis on technique.

WHEN: Aug. 8-12

WHERE: ECU’s Messick Building

COST: $150

REGISTRATION: Online at ECUArts.com or at the Messick Theatre box office.

CONTACT: 328-4916

UNICORNS, FAIRIES AND MERMAIDS

WHO: ages 5-7

WHAT: Week will include dance and arts and crafts.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 20-23 or July 18-21

WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $120

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

YOUNG DANCERS BALLET, JAZZ AND TAP INTENSIVE

WHO: ages 9-12

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 27-30 or July 25-28

WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road

COST: $160 per week

REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com.

CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com

