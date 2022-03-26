BRICKS4 KIDZ
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will work with Lego bricks to build models at camps, which have different weekly themes.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-Aug. 19
WHERE: 650 Fire Tower Road, Suite B
COST: $100 for half day and $165 for full day camp.
REGISTRATION: Visit www.bricks4kidz.com/northcarolina-greenville-winterville
CONTACT: 320-3973 or email bgrinder@bricks4kidz.com
CAMP ESCAPE
WHO: ages 5-21 (special needs)
WHAT: Recreational camp for people with disabilities. Each week will have a different theme.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 5-8, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5
WHERE: Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St.
COST: $60 per week for city residents, $90 for others ($48 or $72 for the two four-day sessions)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4541 or email bharpe@greenvillenc.gov
CAMP PROMISE
WHO: girls grades four-eight
WHAT: This summer enrichment program will include dance lessons, theater, literacy, arts and crafts, journaling and physical activity.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from July 11-30
WHERE: Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave.
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. The deadline is June 15.
CONTACT: Call 227-8457 or email ywopromise@gmail.com. The organization website is www.ywopromise.org.
DUNGEONS, DRAGONS AND DANGERS
WHO: grades six-12
WHAT: Campers learn and play Dungeons and Dragons, a fantasy, role-playing game where players create their own characters then work together to conquer a world using their imagination and creative thinking.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 or June 27-July 1
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $30
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
EPPES SUMMER DAY CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Recreational camp includes games, sports, swimming, crafts and field trips.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-24 (no camp June 20); June 27-July 8 (no camp July 4); July 11-22; July 25-Aug. 5
WHERE: Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.
COST: $45 per two-week session for city residents, $68 for others. ($40 and $60 for shortened sessions)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: Call 329-4548 or email rdjones@greenvillenc.gov.
FUTURE OLYMPIANS
WHO: grades three-five
WHAT: Campers will learn the history of the Olympics and will compete in a number of events.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1, or 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. July 25-29
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760.
JAMBOREE AT SOUTH GREENVILLE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Recreational camp includes games, crafts and field trips. There will be a different theme each week.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-Aug. 5 (no camp June 20 or July 4)
WHERE: South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell St.
COST: $60 per week for city residents, $90 for others. (Discount for week of July 4)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4549 or email Nmanigo@greenvillenc.gov.
NEW MERCIES TABERNACLE YOUTH SUMMER CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Campers will participate in arts and crafts, group activities, outdoor games, swimming, field trips, movies and skating.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from June 15-Aug. 26
WHERE: New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway
COST: $60 per week
REGISTRATION: The deadline is June 10.
CONTACT: Call 215-5660 or email newmerciess8@gmail.com.
OPERATION SUNSHINE
WHO: girls ages 5-13
WHAT: The summer program will include youth mentoring, weekly trips, enrichment activities, etiquette workshops, guest presenters, and a variety of recreational activities.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 27-Aug. 5
WHERE: Operation Sunshine, 1328 Chestnut St.
COST: $25 per week
REGISTRATION: Email operationsunshineinc03@gmail.com.
CONTACT: 758-5315
PIRATE CAMP
WHO: prekindergarten through first grade
WHAT: Participants will take part in pirate activities, including walking the plank and finding treasure.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $155
CONTACT: 931-0760.
PLAYGROUND PROGRAM
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Camp includes sports, games and arts and crafts.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-Aug. 5 (no camp June 20 or July 4)
WHERE: Greenfield Terrace Park, 401 Greenfield Blvd.
COST: $20 per two-week session for city residents; $30 for others (discount for shorter camp weeks)
REGISTRATION: at www.greenvillenc.gov
CONTACT: 329-4569
PRINCESS CAMP
WHO: preschool through second grade
WHAT: The camp will include tiaras, tutus, castles, crafts, tea and dancing.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
SPLASH ZONE
WHO: grades three-five
WHAT: Camp features outdoor water activities.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Farmville Parks and Recreation camp will feature a different theme each week in this camp, which includes swimming, field trips and other activities.
WHEN: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-July 29
WHERE: Farmville Community Center
COST: $100 per week
REGISTRATION: Enrollment is limited. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 .N. Main St.
CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.
SUMMER DAY CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Campers will participate in arts and crafts, sports, games and field trips.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 20-Aug. 19 (extended care available)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $45 per week for Ayden residents and $55 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or at the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
SUMMER EXTRAVAGANZA
WHO: preschool through fifth grade
WHAT: Camp will include outdoor games and treats.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $170
CONTACT: 931-0760.
SUPERHERO CAMP
WHO: preschool through first grade
WHAT: Campers will design a cape and mask and spend their days training and dressing as super heroes.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
UNDER THE SEA CAMP
WHO: preschool through first grade
WHAT: Through art, songs, stories, and play, children will learn about marine animals that call oceans their home.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760