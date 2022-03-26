ADA TWIST SCIENTIST! SCIENCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Inspired by the book “Ada Twist Scientist,” campers will learn about the scientific method and explore asking questions and experimenting themselves. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 5-8 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
ADVANCED DIVE INTO STEM CAMP
WHO: ages 11-15
WHAT: Advanced-level campers (including those who have completed Dive into STEM Camp) will be introduced to the underwater world through activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and games, as well as through engaging in themed presentations about ocean conservation.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 25-29
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $175
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 18.
CONTACT: Call 439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com.
ADVANCED ROBOTICS CAMP
WHO: rising grades five-eight
WHAT: Campers will learn advanced programming skills with LEGO Mindstorm EV3 and VEX robots.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon July 25-29
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave.
COST: $150
CONTACT: 364-2862 or email emily@atimeforscience.org.
BAKING CAMP
WHO: grades four-eight
WHAT: Campers will learn how to make different types of bread, cookies muffins, biscuits and pizza.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $180
CONTACT: 931-0760
THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Inspired by the true story of how William Kamkwambu saved his village with his creativity, campers will learn about wind power as they create their own wind powered pump. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 18-22 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
BUGS, BUGS AND MORE BUGS
WHO: prekindergarten and first grade
WHAT: Campers will spend a week digging for bugs, making bug crafts, catching bugs, eating bug snacks, and going on a bug scavenger hunt.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CHESS CAMP WITH THE KNIGHT SCHOOL
WHO: grades one-five or six-eight
WHAT: Campers will learn to play and compete in chess.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 6-10
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $150 per week
CONTACT: 931-0760
CODE IT
WHO: grades three-five
WHAT: Campers will build animations, websites, and video games; explore multiple coding languages; program robots; and create STEM-based projects.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1 or July 11-15
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $160 per week
CONTACT: 931-0760
COOKING CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will make treats, focusing on a different delight each day.
WHEN: July 25-28
WHERE: to be announced
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road
CONTACT: 902-1975
CLOVERBUD COOKING CAMP
WHO: ages 5-7
WHAT: Campers will learn kitchen safety and about where food comes from and how it gets to the table.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 15-16
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $35
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu
COOKING 101
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Campers will learn basic cooking and food safety skills as well as how to use MyPlate.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22-23
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $40
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
DAVINCI’S INVENTIONS
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Inspired by the great DaVinci, campers will create inventions after learning about some of the wonderful inventions of the past. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 20-24 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
DIVE INTO STEM CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Campers will be introduced to the underwater world through activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and games, as well as through engaging in themed presentations about ocean conservation.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 13-17 or Aug. 8-12
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $175 per week
REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 6 and Aug. 1.
CONTACT: Call 252-439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com
ESCAPE ROOM CHALLENGES
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will be challenged to solve problems to escape themed rooms in timed sessions. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
EXPLORE: BATTLE ROYALE: MAKE YOUR FIRST FORTNITE STYLE VIDEO GAME
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Using a professional 3D game development software, build levels and assets inspired by popular battle royale games like Fortnite. Students can participate in eSports League matches against other schools across the country. This course includes cartoonish action and battle sequences.
WHEN: July 18-21, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
REGISTRATION: Email Lwebb@email.pittcc.edu
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: BULLDOG COOKING CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will make homemade pasta, pancakes with homemade maple syrup, s’mores with homemade marshmallows and more items from scratch.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-23 or July 11-14
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
REGISTRATION: Email Lwebb@email.pittcc.edu
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE CYBER SECURITY
WHO: rising eighth through 12th-graders
WHAT: Campers will learn defense skills through hands-on instruction and activities.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m. June 13-17
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Humber 211
COST: $131.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE ESPORTS APPRENTICE
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will develop game-play skills and compete using Black Rocket’s eSports games and apps, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments, use professional streaming software, and practice online safety.
WHEN: July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: FLOW (FUTURE LEADERS OF THE WORLD)
WHO: ages 8-17
WHAT: Students have a chance to work with a certified life coach and will discuss how to deal with anxiety/depression, how to have more self-confidence, how to make and maintain quality relationships and how to set and achieve goals.
WHEN: June 13-16 or July 18-21, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m. (ages 13-17)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $120.44
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: JAVASCRIPT DEVELOPER
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will learn an array of core programming concepts with JavaScript by experimenting in a series of digital challenges, including programming their first animated memes, interactive 3D experiences and game creation.
WHEN: June 13-16, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE MINECRAFT REDSTONE ENGINEERS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Students will go from playing Minecraft and become a true Redstone engineer., learning to construct their own carnival with a variety of mini-games, roller coasters, and attractions powered by Redstone.
WHEN: June 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: POKEMON MASTERS DESIGNERS AND 3D MAKERS UNITE
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will created their own digital Pokemon-style custom playing card game and will progress onto designing action figures, jewelry, and toys in professional-level modeling software.
WHEN: June 25-28, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE ROBLOX MAKERS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will learn how to build 3D models and create an adventure in a ROBLOX world.
WHEN: Aug. 8-11, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE STEAM CAMP
WHO: rising fourth- eighth-graders
WHAT: Campers will learn about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) careers at Pitt Community College and will complete activities.
WHEN: 1-4:30 p.m. June 20-23
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: TRY A TRADE
WHO: rising seventh through 10th-graders
WHAT: The camp will highlight programs in the PCC Technical Academy allowing students to spend a day in one of five areas (Architectural Technology, Computer Integrated Machining, Electrical System Technology, HVAC, and Industrial Systems Technology) and learn that particular trade skill.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-noon June 27-30
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
EXPLORE: YOUTUBE CONTENT CREATORS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will explore the variety of content and personalities that exist on YouTube and how to find their own niche, develop their on-camera presence and channel branding as well as editing skills.
WHEN: Aug. 1-4, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
CONTACT: 493-7317
FARM TO TABLE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn about growing, harvesting, and cooking food as they explore local gardens, farmers markets and arboretums. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 13-17 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
FARM TO TABLE CAMP
WHO: ages 10-12
WHAT: Campers will learn about agriculture and picking fruits and vegetables to use in cooking. Cooking 101 or prior participation in Farm to Table camp is required.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25-28
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $75
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu
GREEN ENGINEERING
WHO: rising first through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers hone their problem-solving skills through a series of design challenges as they explore questions of sustainability and encourage creative thinking and problem solving.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 11-15
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $150 (shuttle service available from Greenville center for a $25 fee)
GROWING MINDS
WHO: rising first through fifth grades
WHAT: Camp includes gardening and hiking while learning about native plant life, along with cooking and tasting food from the garden.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 20-24
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $150 (shuttle service available from Greenville center for a $25 fee)
JR. CODING
WHO: grades one-two
WHAT: Campers will learn the basics of coding and computer science as they are immersed in STEM activities.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1 or July 11-15
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $160 per week
CONTACT: 931-0760
JUNIOR SCUBA CAMP
WHO: ages 10-16 (swimmers)
WHAT: Camp is designed to help student achieve National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) scuba certification through online and classroom learning, and instruction in swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving skills.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $650
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 13.
CONTACT: Call 439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com
JURASSIC WORLD
WHO: preschool through third grade
WHAT: Campers will uncover fossils, build their own dinosaurs and make a volcano.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or July 18-22
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760.
LEGO ROBOTiCS
WHO: rising grades five-eight
WHAT: Camp offers a chance to students to design and build robots.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave.
COST: $150
MULTIPLICATION MADNESS
WHO: grades three-five
WHAT: Campers will learn new skills and sharpen old ones as they master multiplication through games and challenges.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or July 18-22
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
SEWING 101
WHO: ages 10-12
WHAT: Campers will learn to use patterns and techniques and will practice skills on a sewing machine.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug 3-4
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $30
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu
SO YOU WANT TO BE AN INVENTOR CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn about the simple machines and how to implement them into their designs as they build, tinker, and create their own inventions. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 11-15 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999.
SPACE IS THE PLACE
WHO: rising first through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers will view daily planetarium shows as they learn about constellations and take a tour of the night sky. Camp also includes crafts.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 13-17 (grades K-2); July 25-29 (for grades three-five)
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $150 (shuttle service available from Greenville center for a $25 fee)
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM
WHO: rising first through rising sixth grades
WHAT: Campers will participate in activities such as arts and crafts, active outdoor games, music, swimming, free-play, electronic day, field trips, group games, inside games, movies, and skating.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Fridays from June 15-Aug. 5
WHERE: Wintergreen Primary and Ridgewood Elementary schools
COST: $100 per week
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road
CONTACT: Call 902-1975
SUMMER MATH SURVIVOR
WHO: grades four-six
WHAT: Campers will participate in challenges involving their skills in math, problem solving, working as a team and critical thinking.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15 or July 25-29
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $145
CONTACT: 931-0760
TABLE TOP GAME DESIGN
WHO: grades four-12
WHAT: Campers will play a variety of games and think about what characteristics make them fun to play. Then they will work on designing their own games.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
VOLCANOES
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will learn about geology as they explore volcanoes, create their own eruptions, and examine lava rocks brought in by their teacher from Guatemala. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 27-July 1 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999
WHIRLIGIG CREATION CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Inspired eastern North Carolina folk artist Vollis Simpson, campers will use tools and materials to create moving whirligigs, combining art and STEM. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 25-29 (half-day option available from 8 a.m.-noon)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $250 ($120 for half day)
CONTACT: 756-7999