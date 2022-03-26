BEGINNER GUITAR ACADEMY

WHO: ages 7 and older

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or Aug. 8-12 or 1-4 p.m. July 18-22

WHERE: Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.

COST: $105 (discount for multiple camps and siblings)

REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 9, July 12 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.

CONTACT: 353-6232 or email musicacademy@gmail.com

BEGINNER PIANO ACADEMY

WHO: all ages (participants grouped by age)

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 or Aug. 8-12 or 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22

WHERE: The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.

COST: $105 (discount for multiple sessions and siblings)

REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 9, July 12 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.

CONTACT: 353-6232 or email musicacademy@gmail.com

BROADWAY KIDS CAMP

WHO: ages kindergarten through eighth grade

WHAT: Campers will learn the professional processes of auditions, rehearsals, and performance as they spend time singing, dancing, and acting while producing a professional show.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 20-July 15 (no camp July 4)

WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

COST: $400 for members, $450 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org.

BROADWAY TEENS CAMP

WHO: grades 9-12

WHAT: Campers will learn the professional processes of auditions, rehearsals, and performance as they spend time singing, dancing, and acting while producing a professional show.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from July 18-Aug. 12

WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

COST: $400 for members, $450 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org.

EAST CAROLINA PIANO FESTIVAL

WHO: grades six-12

WHAT: The festival brings together internationally acclaimed artists and young pianists for a week of concerts, master classes and exploration of art of piano performance.

WHEN: June 25-July 3

WHERE: ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall

COST: $1,100 (some scholarships available)

REGISTRATION: Audition required. Visit music.ecu.edu/summer/piano-festival/yap/. Application deadline is April 15. A $75 application fee is charged.

CONTACT: Email pianofestival@ecu.edu

ECU SUMMER BAND CAMP

WHO: grades six-12 band students

WHAT: The camp features concert band and jazz performance tracks. Campers will receive daily instruction, including full band, sectionals, and musicianship classes as well as afternoon recreational and evening activities.

WHEN: June 19-24

WHERE: Fletcher Music Center, East Carolina University

COST: $300 (day camp), $460 (overnight)

REGISTRATION: music.ecu.edu/summer/band

CONTACT: 321-1251 or email juchniewiczj@ecu.edu

FOUR SEASONS SUMMER SOLO AND CHAMBER MUSIC INSTITUTE

WHO: seventh graders through high school graduates

WHAT: This initiative brings talented young musicians to the campus of East Carolina University for an artistic immersion in chamber music and solo performance.

WHEN: June 11-18

WHERE: Fletcher Music Center, East Carolina University

COST: $900-$1,200

REGISTRATION: Application fee is $60. Visit fsdigitalconcerthall.com/sscmi-application-info/

CONTACT: 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu

KIDS ON STAGE

WHO: kindergarten through eighth grade

WHAT: Campers will develop new skills as they learn techniques from stage combat, to skits and even circus performance.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-5 p.m. Aug. 15-19

WHERE: Turnage Theater, Washington, N.C.


COST: $125 for members, $150 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org.

MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP

WHO: ages 6-18

WHAT: Campers will create and perform an original production.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27-July 1 or July 25-29

WHERE: The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.

COST: $195 (discount for siblings)

REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 16 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.

CONTACT: 353-6232 or email musicacademy@gmail.com.

PIED PIPER THEATRE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers will create a play based on the tale the Pied Piper of Hamlin. All participants will receive a role. Camp includes afternoon field trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5 (8 a.m.-noon option available)

WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road

COST: $120-$250 per week

REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com

CONTACT: 756-6899

SLEEPING BEAUTY THEATRE CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHAT: Campers will create a play based on the story of Sleeping Beauty. All participants will receive a role. Camp includes afternoon field trips.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 8-12 (8 a.m.-noon option available)

WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road

COST: $120-$250 per week

REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com

CONTACT: 756-6899

SOCK PUPPET

WHO: prekindergarten through second grade

WHAT: Campers will make their own puppets and rehearse a puppet show.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5

WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road

COST: $165 per week

REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org

CONTACT: 931-0760

SQUEAKS, SQUAWKS, CLANGS GALORE

WHO: kindergarten through sixth grade

WHAT: Students will try a variety of musical instruments, including flute, piano, trumpet, violin and guitar.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17

WHERE: Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.

COST: $105 (discount for multiple sessions and siblings)

REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 2. Visit musicacademyec.org.

CONTACT: 353-6232 or email musicacademy@gmail.com

STAGE CRAFT TEENS

WHO: grades nine-12

WHAT: Campers will learn how to design, build and decorate stage props and sets to be used in a performance.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 25-29

WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

COST: $125 for members, $150 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.

CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org.

SUMMER GUITAR FESTIVAL

WHO: ages 12 and older

WHEN: July 7-10

WHERE: A.J. Fletcher Music Building, East Carolina University

COST: $400 ($250 for weekend only)

REGISTRATION: Visit music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop/application/

CONTACT: 328-6245 or email franke@ecu.edu

