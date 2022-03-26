BEGINNER GUITAR ACADEMY
WHO: ages 7 and older
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or Aug. 8-12 or 1-4 p.m. July 18-22
WHERE: Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.
COST: $105 (discount for multiple camps and siblings)
REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 9, July 12 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.
BEGINNER PIANO ACADEMY
WHO: all ages (participants grouped by age)
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 or Aug. 8-12 or 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22
WHERE: The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.
COST: $105 (discount for multiple sessions and siblings)
REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 9, July 12 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.
BROADWAY KIDS CAMP
WHO: ages kindergarten through eighth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn the professional processes of auditions, rehearsals, and performance as they spend time singing, dancing, and acting while producing a professional show.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 20-July 15 (no camp July 4)
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $400 for members, $450 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
BROADWAY TEENS CAMP
WHO: grades 9-12
WHAT: Campers will learn the professional processes of auditions, rehearsals, and performance as they spend time singing, dancing, and acting while producing a professional show.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from July 18-Aug. 12
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $400 for members, $450 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
EAST CAROLINA PIANO FESTIVAL
WHO: grades six-12
WHAT: The festival brings together internationally acclaimed artists and young pianists for a week of concerts, master classes and exploration of art of piano performance.
WHEN: June 25-July 3
WHERE: ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall
COST: $1,100 (some scholarships available)
REGISTRATION: Audition required. Visit music.ecu.edu/summer/piano-festival/yap/. Application deadline is April 15. A $75 application fee is charged.
CONTACT: Email pianofestival@ecu.edu
ECU SUMMER BAND CAMP
WHO: grades six-12 band students
WHAT: The camp features concert band and jazz performance tracks. Campers will receive daily instruction, including full band, sectionals, and musicianship classes as well as afternoon recreational and evening activities.
WHEN: June 19-24
WHERE: Fletcher Music Center, East Carolina University
COST: $300 (day camp), $460 (overnight)
REGISTRATION: music.ecu.edu/summer/band
CONTACT: 321-1251 or email juchniewiczj@ecu.edu
FOUR SEASONS SUMMER SOLO AND CHAMBER MUSIC INSTITUTE
WHO: seventh graders through high school graduates
WHAT: This initiative brings talented young musicians to the campus of East Carolina University for an artistic immersion in chamber music and solo performance.
WHEN: June 11-18
WHERE: Fletcher Music Center, East Carolina University
COST: $900-$1,200
REGISTRATION: Application fee is $60. Visit fsdigitalconcerthall.com/sscmi-application-info/
CONTACT: 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu
KIDS ON STAGE
WHO: kindergarten through eighth grade
WHAT: Campers will develop new skills as they learn techniques from stage combat, to skits and even circus performance.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-5 p.m. Aug. 15-19
WHERE: Turnage Theater, Washington, N.C.
COST: $125 for members, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP
WHO: ages 6-18
WHAT: Campers will create and perform an original production.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27-July 1 or July 25-29
WHERE: The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.
COST: $195 (discount for siblings)
REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 16 and July 28. Visit musicacademyec.org.
CONTACT: 353-6232 or email musicacademy@gmail.com.
PIED PIPER THEATRE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will create a play based on the tale the Pied Piper of Hamlin. All participants will receive a role. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com
CONTACT: 756-6899
SLEEPING BEAUTY THEATRE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will create a play based on the story of Sleeping Beauty. All participants will receive a role. Camp includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 8-12 (8 a.m.-noon option available)
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $120-$250 per week
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com
CONTACT: 756-6899
SOCK PUPPET
WHO: prekindergarten through second grade
WHAT: Campers will make their own puppets and rehearse a puppet show.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165 per week
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
SQUEAKS, SQUAWKS, CLANGS GALORE
WHO: kindergarten through sixth grade
WHAT: Students will try a variety of musical instruments, including flute, piano, trumpet, violin and guitar.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17
WHERE: Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St.
COST: $105 (discount for multiple sessions and siblings)
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 2. Visit musicacademyec.org.
STAGE CRAFT TEENS
WHO: grades nine-12
WHAT: Campers will learn how to design, build and decorate stage props and sets to be used in a performance.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 25-29
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $125 for members, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
SUMMER GUITAR FESTIVAL
WHO: ages 12 and older
WHEN: July 7-10
WHERE: A.J. Fletcher Music Building, East Carolina University
COST: $400 ($250 for weekend only)
REGISTRATION: Visit music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop/application/
CONTACT: 328-6245 or email franke@ecu.edu