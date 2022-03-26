AUTISM DAY CAMP

WHO: rising first grade and older

WHAT: Campers will go swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp.

WHEN: July 25-28

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $250

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

CONNECTING THE DOTS

WHO: rising first through rising sixth grades

WHAT: Campers will experience times of mission, music, games, quiet moments at this Christian camp.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $250

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

CREATION ADVENTURE OVERNIGHT CAMP

WHO: rising fourth through rising eighth grades

WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp, which will include an overnight tent excursion where campers will experience cooking over a fire.

WHEN: June 26-July 1

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $495

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

CREATION DISCOVERY CAMP

WHO: rising first grade through rising sixth grade (day camp); rising third and older (overnight camp)

WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 20-24, July 11-15 or Aug. 1-5 (day camp includes optional Thursday overnight stay); June 19-24 or July 10-15 (overnight)

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $250 per week for day camps; $495 for overnight camps

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

EXPLORE BEGINNER’S KAYAKING

WHO: ages 10-15

WHAT: Campers will learn the basic techniques of kayaking, including water safety, paddle strokes, parts of the vessel, boat orientation, and water recovery skills.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. June 15-17, June 22-24, July 13-15, July 20-22, Aug. 3-5 or Aug. 10-12

WHERE: Wildwood Park

COST: $120.55

REGISTRATION: Email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu

CONTACT: 493-7317

GOAT CAMP AND LAMB CAMP

WHO: ages 8-12

WHAT: Campers will learn how to care for goats or lambs and show them in competition.

WHEN: 8:30-11 a.m. (goats) or 1-4 p.m. (lambs) July 11-15

WHERE: Pitt County Fairgrounds

COST: $65

REGISTRATION: Register online at pitt.ces.ncsu.edu

CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1712 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu

JUNIOR EXPLORERS CAMP

WHO: ages 4-6

WHAT: Recreational camp includes themed lessons, crafts, stories and outdoor experiences.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17, June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, Aug. 1-5

WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road

COST: $55 weekly for city residents, $70 for others (discount for week of June 20)

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.


LITTLE WASHINGTON SAILING SCHOOL

WHO: ages 9-18

WHAT: Campers will learn to sail. No boating experience necessary, but students must be able to swim to participate.

WHERE: 124 Market St., Washington, N.C.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 27-Aug. 13

COST: $375 per week

REGISTRATION: Visit www.littlewashingtonsailingschool.org

CONTACT: 402-7878

NATURE EXPLORERS CAMP

WHO: ages 7-9

WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, canoeing, pedal boating, nature games, nature study and camping

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) June 13-17, June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15

WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road

COST: $70 weekly for city residents, $100 for others (discount for week of June 20)

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMP

WHO: rising sixth through eighth grade

WHAT: Campers will learn kayak skills as they explore Contentnea Creek and explore the science behind this popular outdoor activity.

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 18-21

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton

COST: $150 (shuttle service available from Greenville center for a $25 fee)

REGISTRATION: visit www.atimeforscience.org

CONTACT: 364-2862 or email emily@atimeforscience.org.

OUTDOOR SKILLS CHALLENGE

WHO: ages 10-13

WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as spear throwing, primitive fire building, outdoor cooking, boating, fishing, nature games and camping.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5

WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road

COST: $75 weekly for city residents, $105 for others.

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov

REFUGE MISSIONS

WHO: sixth-12th grades

WHAT: Campers will experience a week of missions, serving in groups and worship at this Christian camp.

WHEN: June 12-17 or July 24-29

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $495

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

SURVIVOR CAMP

WHO: ages 10-15

WHAT: Campers will learn outdoor survivor skills including spear throwing, fire building and shelter building.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5-8 (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday)

WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road

COST: $60 weekly for city residents, $80 for others.

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov

UNASHAMED: BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW CAMP

WHO: grades 9-12

WHAT: Campers will participate in sessions designed to teach them how to defend their Christian faith, while participating in swimming, fishing, canoeing and other activities.

WHEN: June 17-22

WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden

COST: $695

REGISTRATION: www.ncRefuge.org

CONTACT: 746-4766

