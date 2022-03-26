AUTISM DAY CAMP
WHO: rising first grade and older
WHAT: Campers will go swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: July 25-28
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $250
CONTACT: 746-4766
CONNECTING THE DOTS
WHO: rising first through rising sixth grades
WHAT: Campers will experience times of mission, music, games, quiet moments at this Christian camp.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $250
CONTACT: 746-4766
CREATION ADVENTURE OVERNIGHT CAMP
WHO: rising fourth through rising eighth grades
WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp, which will include an overnight tent excursion where campers will experience cooking over a fire.
WHEN: June 26-July 1
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $495
CONTACT: 746-4766
CREATION DISCOVERY CAMP
WHO: rising first grade through rising sixth grade (day camp); rising third and older (overnight camp)
WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 20-24, July 11-15 or Aug. 1-5 (day camp includes optional Thursday overnight stay); June 19-24 or July 10-15 (overnight)
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $250 per week for day camps; $495 for overnight camps
CONTACT: 746-4766
EXPLORE BEGINNER’S KAYAKING
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will learn the basic techniques of kayaking, including water safety, paddle strokes, parts of the vessel, boat orientation, and water recovery skills.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. June 15-17, June 22-24, July 13-15, July 20-22, Aug. 3-5 or Aug. 10-12
WHERE: Wildwood Park
COST: $120.55
REGISTRATION: Email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu
CONTACT: 493-7317
GOAT CAMP AND LAMB CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Campers will learn how to care for goats or lambs and show them in competition.
WHEN: 8:30-11 a.m. (goats) or 1-4 p.m. (lambs) July 11-15
WHERE: Pitt County Fairgrounds
COST: $65
REGISTRATION: Register online at pitt.ces.ncsu.edu
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1712 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu
JUNIOR EXPLORERS CAMP
WHO: ages 4-6
WHAT: Recreational camp includes themed lessons, crafts, stories and outdoor experiences.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17, June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, Aug. 1-5
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $55 weekly for city residents, $70 for others (discount for week of June 20)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
LITTLE WASHINGTON SAILING SCHOOL
WHO: ages 9-18
WHAT: Campers will learn to sail. No boating experience necessary, but students must be able to swim to participate.
WHERE: 124 Market St., Washington, N.C.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 27-Aug. 13
COST: $375 per week
REGISTRATION: Visit www.littlewashingtonsailingschool.org
CONTACT: 402-7878
NATURE EXPLORERS CAMP
WHO: ages 7-9
WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, canoeing, pedal boating, nature games, nature study and camping
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) June 13-17, June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $70 weekly for city residents, $100 for others (discount for week of June 20)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMP
WHO: rising sixth through eighth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn kayak skills as they explore Contentnea Creek and explore the science behind this popular outdoor activity.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 18-21
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $150 (shuttle service available from Greenville center for a $25 fee)
REGISTRATION: visit www.atimeforscience.org
CONTACT: 364-2862 or email emily@atimeforscience.org.
OUTDOOR SKILLS CHALLENGE
WHO: ages 10-13
WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as spear throwing, primitive fire building, outdoor cooking, boating, fishing, nature games and camping.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $75 weekly for city residents, $105 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov
REFUGE MISSIONS
WHO: sixth-12th grades
WHAT: Campers will experience a week of missions, serving in groups and worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: June 12-17 or July 24-29
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $495
CONTACT: 746-4766
SURVIVOR CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will learn outdoor survivor skills including spear throwing, fire building and shelter building.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5-8 (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday)
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $60 weekly for city residents, $80 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov
UNASHAMED: BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW CAMP
WHO: grades 9-12
WHAT: Campers will participate in sessions designed to teach them how to defend their Christian faith, while participating in swimming, fishing, canoeing and other activities.
WHEN: June 17-22
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $695
CONTACT: 746-4766