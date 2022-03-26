ALL SPORTS CAMP
WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Activities include basketball, spiderball, mat ball, defend the pins and four square.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $140
REGISTRATION: CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
AQUAVENTURE SUMMER SWIM CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Activities include swim instruction, aquatic learning activities and fitness games.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 13-17 or June 20-24
WHERE: Aquaventure Aquatic Campus, 214-A Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $200 per week
REGISTRATION: Visit aquaventurenc.com.
CONTACT: Call 931-8081 or email bsanchez@aquaventurenc.com.
BACK 2 BASICS BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: rising fourth through eighth grade
WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate Gym
WHEN: June 20-23
COST: $35
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road
CONTACT: 902-1975
BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 6-14
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-28
WHERE: Farmville Central High School, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 25. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 9-12 (as of July 31)
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11-14
WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 6-13
WHEN: July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) and 1-4 p.m. (ages 10-13)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others
REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837.
BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 9-12 (as of July 31)
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11-14
WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASKETBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 6-13
WHAT: Campers will learn basic basketball skills, including dribbling, passing and shooting.
WHEN: July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) and 1-4 p.m. (ages 10-13)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.
REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837.
BASEBALL CAMP (6-8)
WHO: ages 6-8 (as of Aug. 31,)
WHEN: 9-10:30 a.m. June 27-30
WHERE: Elm Street Park
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASEBALL CAMP (8-12)
WHO: ages 8-12 (as of Aug. 31, 2022)
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. June 20-23
WHERE: Perkins Complex
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASEBALL CAMP (9-11)
WHO: ages 9-11 (as of Aug. 31)
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25-28
WHERE: Perkins Complex
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASEBALL CAMP (12-15)
WHO: ages 12-15 (as of Aug. 31)
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. June 13-16
WHERE: Guy Smith Park
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
BASEBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 7-14
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-23
WHERE: Farmville Central High School, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 19. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
CHEER CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. June 20-23
WHERE: Farmville Boys and Girls Club
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: Deadline is May 31. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
CHEER CAMP
WHO: rising first-fifth grades
WHEN: June 27-30
WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate gym
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.
CONTACT: 902-1975.
CLIFF GODWIN YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 6-13
WHEN: June 27-July 1, July 18-22 or July 25-29
WHERE: East Carolina University, Clark-LeClair Stadium
COST: $320 ($200 for half-day)
REGISTRATION: Visit cliffgodwinbaseballcamp.com.
COLLEGE PROSPECT VOLLEYBALL CAMP
WHO: rising ninth through 12th-grade girls
WHEN: July 8-9 or July 15-16
WHERE: East Carolina University
COST: $250
REGISTRATION: premiervolleyballcamp.com.
DISC GOLF
WHO: ages 7-14
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-30
WHERE: Farmville Disc Golf Course
COST: $30
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 25. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
EXPLORE BMX CAMP
WHO: ages 6 and older
WHAT: The camp will offer safety education, bike maintenance, general skate park etiquette and skills/tricks using different ramps.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17, June 20-24, Aug. 15-19, or Aug. 22-26
WHERE: Location to be announced
COST: $159.55
REGISTRATION: Email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu
CONTACT: 493-7317.
FAME ALL STARS SUMMER CAMP
WHO: ages 4-12
WHAT: Campers will participate in indoor and outdoor activities at this cheerleading gym as well as arts and crafts and field trips.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 6 to Aug. 12
WHERE: Fame All Stars, 5162 Corey Road, Winterville
COST: $195 per week
REGISTRATION: Available online at fameallstarsnc.com. A $50 deposit is required.
CONTACT: Call 321-0404 or email famegreenville@gmail.com.
FOOTBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
CONTACT: 481-5837.
FUTURE PIRATES LACROSSE CAMP
WHO: grades three-eight
WHEN: June 27-29
WHERE: East Carolina University, Johnson Stadium
COST: $225 for half-day option, $400 for full day
REGISTRATION: Visit ab3lacrossecamp.com.
GOLF CAMP
AGES: 10-18
WHEN: July 12-14
WHERE: Ironwood Golf and Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd
COST: $300 (includes lunch)
REGISTRATION: www.kevinwilliamsgolfcamps.com.
JUNIOR PIRATE (FOOTBALL) CAMP
WHO: grades one-eight
WHEN: June 13-15
WHERE: East Carolina University
COST: $150
REGISTRATION: mikehoustonfootballcampsllc.com
PARENT-CHILD GOLF CAMP
AGES: 8 and older
WHEN: 8:40 a.m.-4 p.m. May 21 and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 22
WHERE: Ironwood Golf and Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd
COST: $400 (includes parent and child)
REGISTRATION: www.kevinwilliamsgolfcamps.com
REC PLUS CAMP
WHO: ages 5-10 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Campers will participate in sports and camp games, field trips and other activities, based on different weekly themes.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-Aug. 5 (no camp June 20 or July 4)
WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park
COST: $100 for city residents and $150 for others. There is a discount for the weeks of June 20 and July 4.
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550.
ROSE’S GYMNASTICS SUMMER DAY CAMP
WHO: ages 3-11 (campers must be 4 or older for full-day camp)
WHAT: Campers will participate in gymnastics classes, arts and crafts, swimming and games.
WHEN: 8:45 a.m.-noon (half day) 8:45a.m.-6 p.m. (full day) Mondays-Fridays beginning June 13 and continuing through Aug. 12. (There is no camp the week of July 4.) Extended care available for additional fee.
WHERE: Rose’s Gymnastics Training Center, 1802 Old Fire Tower Road
COST: $115 per week for half day; $215 for full day (discounts for multiple weeks.)
REGISTRATION: Visit www.rosesgymnastics.com
CONTACT: 321-7264
SOCCER CAMP
WHO: ages 5-14 (as of July 31, 2022)
WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. July 18-21 (ages 5-8); 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25-28 (ages 9-14)
WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park
COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
SOCCER CAMP
WHO: ages 9-13
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837.
SOCCER CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHEN: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8-11
WHERE: Farmville Athletic Complex
COST: $30
REGISTRATION: Deadline is Aug. 1. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722
SOFTBALL
WHO: ages 7-14
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-4
WHERE: Farmville Central High School
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 26. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
TENNIS CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. July 11-14
WHERE: Farmville Athletic Complex
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 6. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
TENNIS CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 20-23
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
TENNIS CAMP
WHO: prekindergarten-sixth grade
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15; 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or Aug. 1-5
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $150
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
TRACK AND FIELD CAMP
WHO: ages 7-13
WHERE: J.H. Rose High School track
WHEN: June 13-16
COST: $35
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.
CONTACT: 902-1975
VARIETY SPORTS CAMP
WHO: ages 7-13
WHAT: Campers will try their hand at different sports such as kickball, relays, and other well-known activities. There will be an emphasis on a different sport/activity each day of this camp.
WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate School
WHEN: July 18-21
COST: $35
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.
CONTACT: 902-1975
VOLLEYBALL CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-30
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.
COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.
REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
VOLLEYBALL CAMP
WHO: rising fourth through eighth-graders
WHEN: July 11-14
WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate School gym
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road
CONTACT: 902-1975