ALL SPORTS CAMP

WHO: prekindergarten through fifth grade

WHAT: Activities include basketball, spiderball, mat ball, defend the pins and four square.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15

WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road

COST: $140

REGISTRATION: CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org

CONTACT: 931-0760

AQUAVENTURE SUMMER SWIM CAMP

WHO: ages 5-13

WHAT: Activities include swim instruction, aquatic learning activities and fitness games.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 13-17 or June 20-24

WHERE: Aquaventure Aquatic Campus, 214-A Beacon Drive, Winterville

COST: $200 per week

REGISTRATION: Visit aquaventurenc.com.

CONTACT: Call 931-8081 or email bsanchez@aquaventurenc.com.

BACK 2 BASICS BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: rising fourth through eighth grade

WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate Gym

WHEN: June 20-23

COST: $35

REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road

CONTACT: 902-1975

BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 6-14

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-28

WHERE: Farmville Central High School, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville

COST: $50

REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 25. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 9-12 (as of July 31)

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11-14

WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 6-13

WHEN: July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) and 1-4 p.m. (ages 10-13)

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others

REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837.

BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 9-12 (as of July 31)

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11-14

WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASKETBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 6-13

WHAT: Campers will learn basic basketball skills, including dribbling, passing and shooting.

WHEN: July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) and 1-4 p.m. (ages 10-13)

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.

REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837.

BASEBALL CAMP (6-8)

WHO: ages 6-8 (as of Aug. 31,)

WHEN: 9-10:30 a.m. June 27-30

WHERE: Elm Street Park

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASEBALL CAMP (8-12)

WHO: ages 8-12 (as of Aug. 31, 2022)

WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. June 20-23

WHERE: Perkins Complex

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASEBALL CAMP (9-11)

WHO: ages 9-11 (as of Aug. 31)

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25-28

WHERE: Perkins Complex

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASEBALL CAMP (12-15)

WHO: ages 12-15 (as of Aug. 31)

WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. June 13-16

WHERE: Guy Smith Park

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

BASEBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 7-14

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-23

WHERE: Farmville Central High School, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville

COST: $50

REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 19. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

CHEER CAMP

WHO: ages 6-12

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. June 20-23

WHERE: Farmville Boys and Girls Club

COST: $40

REGISTRATION: Deadline is May 31. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

CHEER CAMP

WHO: rising first-fifth grades

WHEN: June 27-30

WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate gym

COST: $40

REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.

CONTACT: 902-1975.

CLIFF GODWIN YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 6-13

WHEN: June 27-July 1, July 18-22 or July 25-29

WHERE: East Carolina University, Clark-LeClair Stadium

COST: $320 ($200 for half-day)

REGISTRATION: Visit cliffgodwinbaseballcamp.com.

COLLEGE PROSPECT VOLLEYBALL CAMP

WHO: rising ninth through 12th-grade girls

WHEN: July 8-9 or July 15-16

WHERE: East Carolina University

COST: $250

REGISTRATION: premiervolleyballcamp.com.

DISC GOLF

WHO: ages 7-14

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-30

WHERE: Farmville Disc Golf Course

COST: $30

REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 25. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

EXPLORE BMX CAMP

WHO: ages 6 and older

WHAT: The camp will offer safety education, bike maintenance, general skate park etiquette and skills/tricks using different ramps.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17, June 20-24, Aug. 15-19, or Aug. 22-26

WHERE: Location to be announced

COST: $159.55

REGISTRATION: Email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu


CONTACT: 493-7317.

FAME ALL STARS SUMMER CAMP

WHO: ages 4-12

WHAT: Campers will participate in indoor and outdoor activities at this cheerleading gym as well as arts and crafts and field trips.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 6 to Aug. 12

WHERE: Fame All Stars, 5162 Corey Road, Winterville

COST: $195 per week

REGISTRATION: Available online at fameallstarsnc.com. A $50 deposit is required.

CONTACT: Call 321-0404 or email famegreenville@gmail.com.

FOOTBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 8-12

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.

CONTACT: 481-5837.

FUTURE PIRATES LACROSSE CAMP

WHO: grades three-eight

WHEN: June 27-29

WHERE: East Carolina University, Johnson Stadium

COST: $225 for half-day option, $400 for full day

REGISTRATION: Visit ab3lacrossecamp.com.

GOLF CAMP

AGES: 10-18

WHEN: July 12-14

WHERE: Ironwood Golf and Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd

COST: $300 (includes lunch)

REGISTRATION: www.kevinwilliamsgolfcamps.com.

JUNIOR PIRATE (FOOTBALL) CAMP

WHO: grades one-eight

WHEN: June 13-15

WHERE: East Carolina University

COST: $150

REGISTRATION: mikehoustonfootballcampsllc.com

PARENT-CHILD GOLF CAMP

AGES: 8 and older

WHEN: 8:40 a.m.-4 p.m. May 21 and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 22

WHERE: Ironwood Golf and Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd

COST: $400 (includes parent and child)

REGISTRATION: www.kevinwilliamsgolfcamps.com

REC PLUS CAMP

WHO: ages 5-10 (must have completed kindergarten)

WHAT: Campers will participate in sports and camp games, field trips and other activities, based on different weekly themes.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 13-Aug. 5 (no camp June 20 or July 4)

WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park

COST: $100 for city residents and $150 for others. There is a discount for the weeks of June 20 and July 4.

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550.

ROSE’S GYMNASTICS SUMMER DAY CAMP

WHO: ages 3-11 (campers must be 4 or older for full-day camp)

WHAT: Campers will participate in gymnastics classes, arts and crafts, swimming and games.

WHEN: 8:45 a.m.-noon (half day) 8:45a.m.-6 p.m. (full day) Mondays-Fridays beginning June 13 and continuing through Aug. 12. (There is no camp the week of July 4.) Extended care available for additional fee.

WHERE: Rose’s Gymnastics Training Center, 1802 Old Fire Tower Road

COST: $115 per week for half day; $215 for full day (discounts for multiple weeks.)

REGISTRATION: Visit www.rosesgymnastics.com

CONTACT: 321-7264

SOCCER CAMP

WHO: ages 5-14 (as of July 31, 2022)

WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. July 18-21 (ages 5-8); 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25-28 (ages 9-14)

WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park

COST: $45 for city residents, $60 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.

CONTACT: 329-4550

SOCCER CAMP

WHO: ages 9-13

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others

REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837.

SOCCER CAMP

WHO: ages 5-13

WHEN: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8-11

WHERE: Farmville Athletic Complex

COST: $30

REGISTRATION: Deadline is Aug. 1. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722

SOFTBALL

WHO: ages 7-14

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1-4

WHERE: Farmville Central High School

COST: $40

REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 26. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

TENNIS CAMP

WHO: ages 5-12

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. July 11-14

WHERE: Farmville Athletic Complex

COST: $40

REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 6. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.

CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.

TENNIS CAMP

WHO: ages 8-12

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 20-23

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.

REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837

TENNIS CAMP

WHO: prekindergarten-sixth grade

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15; 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 or Aug. 1-5

WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road

COST: $150

REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org

CONTACT: 931-0760

TRACK AND FIELD CAMP

WHO: ages 7-13

WHERE: J.H. Rose High School track

WHEN: June 13-16

COST: $35

REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.

CONTACT: 902-1975

VARIETY SPORTS CAMP

WHO: ages 7-13

WHAT: Campers will try their hand at different sports such as kickball, relays, and other well-known activities. There will be an emphasis on a different sport/activity each day of this camp.

WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate School

WHEN: July 18-21

COST: $35

REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road.

CONTACT: 902-1975

VOLLEYBALL CAMP

WHO: ages 8-12

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 27-30

WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden.

COST: $25 for Ayden residents and $35 for others.

REGISTRATION: is limited to 25 participants. Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.

CONTACT: 481-5837

VOLLEYBALL CAMP

WHO: rising fourth through eighth-graders

WHEN: July 11-14

WHERE: Wintergreen Intermediate School gym

COST: $50

REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road

CONTACT: 902-1975

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.