WINTERVILLE — President Lawrence Rouse set the tone for the final four months of 2022 at Pitt Community College when he reminded employees during convocation the school would concentrate on its “four pillars of success.”

Rouse explained PCC would always put students “first in everything we do and build strong relationships with them.” The remaining three pillars, he said, involved engagement with community stakeholders, student recruitment and retainment, and removing barriers to help students complete credentials.


