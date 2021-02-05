Expect big changes today as Emerge Gallery and Art Center celebrates the opening of its annual Tiny Art Show.
The 20th anniversary exhibit will be no different from previous years in terms of the size of works included. There is still nothing bigger than 5 by 7 inches, but the scope is not the same.
The show, which traditionally draws 100 or more participating artists and sometimes 1,000 or more works in a single year, has been scaled down for 2021.
A smaller show of about three dozen works is designed, in part, to help the gallery remain in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19. It also places a larger emphasis on artists who have contributed to Emerge over the past two decades.
“We really wanted it to be a celebration,” Holly Garriott, executive director of Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said of the exhibit, which will have a virtual opening at 5 p.m. today. “We decided to do an invitational so we can thank these artists who have been such a big part of the last 20 years of Emerge.”
Emerge sought miniature masterpieces from community artists and educators from East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design, along with former employees of the gallery for the show, which continues through Feb. 25 in the Don Edwards Gallery.
Tiny Art Show was created in 2001 by a group of art interns looking for a creative way to close out Emerge’s first year. The only requirements for entries were ones that limited their size and price, with works selling for $5 each. Since then, it has grown into a favorite feature and a fundraiser for Emerge’s educational and outreach programs.
The 2020 Tiny Art Show, which raised $6,000, was the last full exhibition Emerge hosted before having to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shutdowns across the state and nation began shortly after the Down East Sculpture Exhibition opened in March.
The gallery is now open for patrons to view the Tiny Art Show. But unlike previous years, all purchases will be made as part of an online auction, and minimum bids begin at $50, rather than $5.
“It’s been a tough year,” Garriott said of 2020, adding that Emerge had to postpone its 20th anniversary celebration, which was to have begun in the fall. “We’ve had to cancel or modify all of our other events and fundraisers, so this is really our first fundraiser that we can still have.”
Through Feb. 13, the auction is open to members only. Beginning Feb. 16, items that have not received a $250 bid or five bids totaling a minimum of $90, will be up for public auction.
“Hopefully it turns into a bit of a membership drive,” Emerge Marketing Director Sarah Lazure said. “So if you see something that you really like and you don’t want to let it pass to the next round, you could join and become a member and then you can bid in that first round.”
For a small show, this one boasts a variety of art forms, from ceramics, painting and jewelry to beading, etchings and alternative photography processes.
Painter Richard Wilson contributed “In the Garden,” a petite pastel in the style of his Southern Girl series. Artist Victoria “Vik” Sexton, known for her clay works, created a ceramic piece reminiscent of a jack-in-the-box with a bird inside. Charity Hall fashioned enamel and copper into a burnt orange “Moth Stick Pen.” Robin Haller, an associate professor of textile design at ECU, created a marbleized fabric with a bead weaving on top.
While some artists declined the invitation to participate simply due to the size limitations, Lazure said others embraced the opportunity to make something minuscule.
“I would say that most of the artists who agreed to participate do work on the smaller side normally,” she said. “For some, that’s their niche, creating these little tiny environments that require that pedestal versus having a huge canvas to work on.”
Most works are from regional artists, although retired ECU professor Bob Ebendorf and his wife, Aleta Braun, sent art from Santa Fe, New Mexico, for the show.
On exhibit this month in Emerge’s Harvey Wooten Gallery is Prints Charming, which features the work of ECU printmaking students. Wooten, a longtime sponsor of Tiny Art Show, is joined this year by Vision Behavioral Health Services.
Traditionally, patrons are invited to purchase T-shirts featuring their favorite prints at an opening reception for these two shows. Garriott hopes to offer that option again next year when the Tiny Art Show is scheduled to return to its normal size.
“It’s wonderful that the community has embraced this show,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of emails and phone calls about it.
“We have had a lot of people asking about submitting work,” she said. “We’ve said, ‘Just get ready for 2022.’”
Emerge Gallery and Art Center is at 404 Evans St. Hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Today’s opening reception for Tiny Art Show and Prints Charming will be held at 5 p.m. as a virtual event. Visit facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil. Find Emerge online at emergegallery.com, call 551-6047 or email info@emergegallery.com. A link to the public auction for Tiny Art Show will be available online beginning Feb. 15.