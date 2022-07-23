There was cause for celebration Friday for 26 kids and teens who Greenville fire officials see as being the next generation of safety leaders.

The 2022 class of the Greenville Fire-Rescue Junior Fire Marshal Academy showcased skills in first aid, CPR and defibrillators, smoke alarm safety and other aptitudes members picked up during the week-long camp. Campers were taught about bike and fire safety and put through a set of courses helping them see what it’s like to be a firefighter.


