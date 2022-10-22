48th Hart reunion set for Saturday at Bum's The Daily Reflector Oct 22, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 48th annual Hart family reunion will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bum’s restaurant in Ayden, 556 E. Third St.A Dutch lunch will follow registration in the big meeting room. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the reunion. The program will follow lunch.President Gordon Hart will share memories of his father, Hubert Hart. He will open the floor for anyone who wishes to share stories about their family.Bring any pictures or memorabilia. There will be a display table for these. Items should be labeled with the owners’ names to ensure they are returned to the correct person.The reunion will adjourn about 2:30 p.m. Come and learn about your Hart ancestry. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gordon Hart Reunion Lunch Hubert Hart Bum Restaurant Memorabilia Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews