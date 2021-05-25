The National Endowment for the Arts awarded the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge a $50,000 grant to support its Emerald Loop Project.
The money will be used to fund the Emerald Loop Art Trolley and three trolley stops with shelters, according to an arts council news release.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to work toward a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said in a news release. “These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one led by the Pitt County Arts Council that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves.”
The Emerald Loop Project is an arts trail that will connect the city’s “artistic and cultural gems.” The “gems” are the public arts projects located throughout the downtown area. Stops will be located near East Carolina University, downtown and west Greenville.
“We hope to connect all different parts of our communities on this trolley, not just for transportation but entertainment, for activity,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the arts council.
The project will be launched next month with the installation of a compass design at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle. The center of the design is an emerald shape.
Planning also is underway to implement a lighting plan where five to seven structures will be lighted.
“We want a consistent cohesive lighting plan,” Garriott said. “Just imagine driving to the area and seeing the consistent green glow, or purple glow or pink glow.”
Garriott reviewed the project with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on May 17. She hopes Pitt County will allow the courthouse to be included in the project.
The arts council was one of 63 organizations the National Endowment of the Arts approved in the Our Town funding category, which supports projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes.
“The City of Greenville is excited to receive the NEA’s Our Town grant for the Emerald Loop, a transformational project that will not only show off our arts and cultural assets but will also be an economic driver for the community,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
“We all know that this project is so important, especially as our community is recovering from the pandemic. Greenville, Pitt County is the educational, health care, and retail hub of eastern North Carolina,” Garriott said. “It is time for us now to become the cultural hub as well.”