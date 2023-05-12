EDENTON — The Rev. Franklin Graham ended his “God Loves You Tidewater Tour” in Edenton Sunday where he invited people to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ at the end of a passionate sermon before a crowd of 7,600 at American Legion Post 40.

A large crowd filled most of the fairgrounds over two hours before the 4 p.m. start for an event that also included live music by the contemporary Christian music band the Newsboys and musicians Marcos Witt and Dennis Agajanian.