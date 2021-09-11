Organizers of a 9/11 remembrance program hope the event serves as not only a memorial to those lost 20 years ago but that it recaptures the spirit of unity the nation experienced.
The Pitt County 9/11 Day Memorial Service is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the Bethel Arboretum, Railroad Street, Bethel.
Sponsored by the Town of Bethel and Greene Lamp’s 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Program, the event will recognize various fire, EMS, law enforcement and military personnel.
“Sept. 11 is a day of history, emotion, and reflection,” said Priscilla Wiggins, director of Senior and Volunteer Services with Greene Lamp, an organization that operates Head Start and workforce innovation programs aimed at helping youth and dislocated adult workers find jobs.
“For many Americans it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity to join our neighbors and local leaders to make our country stronger and better for decades to come while we honor those who lost their lives in 2001 and those who rose in service to our country,” Wiggins said. “This year, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 we will honor, serve, and unite in this spirit.”
Along with the recognition of first responders, SFC Israel Huerta, with the 514th Military Police Company, North Carolina Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker. The Bethel Youth Center will deliver a musical performance.
There also will be a community resource fair featuring local service organizations, food trucks and more music. Pitt County Health Department workers will provide COVID-19 vaccines.
Sept. 11 was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009. AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, partners with 911Day.org, to organize events throughout the country.
Greene Lamp is the only agency in North Carolina that has been awarded 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance Program, said Miltia Grady-Wheatley, Greene Lamp’s Day Of Service and Remembrance Program volunteer coordinator.
“We are acknowledging the 20 years but we are very specific in who we wanted to be there. “We want to provide the community with various resources in a helpful way,” she said.