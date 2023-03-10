...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A school district official said that students at Lakeforest Elementary School will be offered grief support services after a classmated was struck and killed by a car Thursday night.
The Greenville Police Department said Jayceon Epps, 9, was struck by a southbound car about 7:30 p.m. as he attempted to cross the highway from east to west between Third and Fifth streets. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Karen Harrington, director of Student Services for Pitt County Schools, said Friday that her staff was at Lakeforest's media center and classrooms Friday morning to talk with staff and students. The district also works with Integrated Family Services, a private care provider in Greenville, to help parents and students who are especially struggling.
"We have counselors, school social workers, even our nurses," Harrington said. "School psychologists were all on staff today, so we have that available within the schools."
She said teachers are answering student questions as well.
"Even though the teachers are not the trained mental health experts, they are the people who have relationships with the students," Harrington said. "It was obvious today that the Lakeforest staff and community was just there for each other. Students were reaching out to them.
"We make sure we touch base with (staff and faculty) as well as relieve them if they're not doing well at the moment," Harrington continued. "We have our staff go in there and work with the kids until they can get themselves to a place where they are able to go back in and resume instruction."
Harrington said Lakeforest Principal Anthony Perkins, who was at the scene of the wreck Thursday night, told her Jayceon was a "good student, really good kid" and that the number of students impacted Friday morning showed he "had a lot of friendships."
"Losing any student is always awful but obviously he seemed like a really bright young man that impacted a lot of people," Harrington said of Epps.
Perkins held a moment of silence during Friday morning's announcement, Harrington said. Students are going on Spring Break next week and Harrington said Pitt County Schools is ready to resume services as needed when they return.
She said Perkins assured her he would be spending his break checking on his students in Moyewood, and said she urged him to take care of himself as well.
"He greeted every student that got off the bus today personally with hugs and fist bumps," Harrington said. "They will be supported.
"Continue to keep this family, the community of Moyewood, as well as our Lakeforest staff and students in your prayers."