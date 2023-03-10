Lakeforest Elementary School

Jayceon Epps, a 9-year-old hit and killed by a car on Memorial Drive on Thursday, was a well-liked student at Lakeforest Elementary School, an school system administrator said.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A school district official said that students at Lakeforest Elementary School will be offered grief support services after a classmated was struck and killed by a car Thursday night.

The Greenville Police Department said Jayceon Epps, 9, was struck by a southbound car about 7:30 p.m. as he attempted to cross the highway from east to west between Third and Fifth streets. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. 


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.