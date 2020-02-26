AYDEN — Chief Barry Stanley of the Ayden Police Department has always wanted to serve others.
That aspect of that service will end on Friday, when the longtime law enforcement officer retires.
“I talked about (being a police officer) from a very early age,” Stanley said. “When I was old enough, I joined the explorers’ post at Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and rolled with the deputies.”
The late Nelson Blizzard served as his mentor. Blizzard was a Lenoir County sheriff’s deputy, and Stanley cites him as the biggest reason he became an officer.
“The minute I was old enough to go through (Basic Law Enforcement Training), I jumped on it,” Stanley said. “I’ve always wanted to help people, always wanted to be a public servant.
“The best part (of being a police officer) has been — and has always been — being able to help people who can’t help themselves, people who are victims of a crime,” he said. “Dealing with crimes against the elderly has always been a passion of mine. Helping those who can’t speak for themselves has just always been the most important part of the job.”
Stanley went to Pitt Community College for his training and graduated in 1993. He immediately went to work part-time for the Grifton Police Department. It was there he met former Chief Linwood Outlaw.
“He was a big influence on my way of doing things as a chief,” Stanley said. “He had the ability to walk that line to have the respect of his men but also be their friend, too. It may be a negative thing, but I always wanted to be close to my officers and not just be a boss. That’s where I learned from early on.”
Stanley worked part-time for almost two years before moving into a full-time position at Grifton for about a year. He came to Ayden in 1995.
“One of my biggest mentors in this town was Mitchell Oakley,” Stanley said. “He taught me so much as a young police officer on how to do the job, how to be fair when you do the job.
“I’d go in there ranting and raving because I’d had a fight with someone and wanted to slap them with a high bond,” he said. “Mitchell would say to me, ‘Bond is not a form of punishment. Bond is to make sure people come to court.’ I’d pout and storm out. Then, the next day, I’d be fine.
“Mitchell was a huge influence on me as a person and as a police officer,” Stanley said. “He will never know how much I appreciate his advice and his influence on me.”
In 2000, Stanley went to Bethel as assistant chief. That led to both one of the lowest points of his career and his greatest triumph.
“When I was in Bethel, the chief I worked for got arrested by the FBI, and being in a small town and small department, we all got painted with that same brush of corruption,” Stanley said. “I had some good guys and girls working there who came and did the job and did it right. For a couple years, we had to tote that stigma. We did everything we could to get out from under that cloud.”
His biggest triumph was knowing the officers trusted him to lead them back to being a respected department.
“I didn’t do it. We did it,” Stanley said. “I was able to lead that effort. It was because we had a strong group of officers that was willing to stay there and fight that battle to get back to where we should have been.”
After 10 years with Bethel, Stanley came back to Ayden. His goal always was to return home to Ayden, he said. That is part of why it is so hard for him to retire now.
“In a small department, we’re more like family,” Stanley said. “We spend as much time together as we do with our own families.
“That’s the hardest part for me to walk away now is that I feel like I’m walking away from family,’ he said. “I know that sounds crazy, but it’s almost like these guys and girls are my children. I constantly worry about them. I’m going to continue to worry about them.”
Stanley is retiring due to health problems. He is on peritoneal dialysis, which requires him to spend part of his day hooked up to a machine. It also requires him to spend less time in the field, something Stanley admitted he is not very good at.
“When I first came back after being out for eight weeks, I made my wife a promise I was going to ride that desk,” he said. “My first full day back I was out in the middle of a search warrant. I had several officers saying they were going to tell my wife.
“I’m not a person that can stay in the office all day long,” Stanley said. “I want to be with my guys. It’s not micromanaging, but it goes back to the family thing. I want to make sure my guys and girls are okay. … I have to be out waist-deep in the middle of everything with my guys.”
Stanley plans on working part-time doing something outside of law enforcement. He also plans on getting more involved at Grifton Free Will Baptist Church.
“I want people to remember me as a chief who made a difference,” Stanley said. “The majority of men and women who do this job do it out of love of their community.
“We want people to know we’re here because we want to help them,” he said. “We want to be that voice for the person who can’t. Nobody gets up and wants to risk their life. We want to make a difference.”