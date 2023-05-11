For anybody who thought little free pantries were a cool idea, this one is even cooler.
Food from the HeART is opening the door to a new way to combat food insecurity with a community fridge that takes “refrigerator art” to a different level. The refrigerator, installed last week, brings perishable items as well as public art to South Greenville Elementary School.
A partnership between local restaurants and nonprofit organizations, Food from the HeART aims to make dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables and other refrigerated foods available without cost to people in need.
“The really cool thing about it is it’s not just the kids who are going to be receiving this food. It really affects families in the neighborhood,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, one of several nonprofit organizations that helped launch the program. “It’s pretty amazing just the accessibility and the impact that it’s going to have.”
Garriott became involved with the project in 2021 while Emerge was working on a patio mural for Ford + Shep, a restaurant on Dickinson Avenue. Owner Brandon Qualls, who also owns Amante Tacos and Spirits, had seen a community fridge when he was traveling and was thinking of placing a refrigerator outside one of his restaurants as a way to share extra food that the restaurant could not use.
“Restaurants tend to have some waste,” he said. “I’d rather see it go to somebody in need than to be thrown in the garbage.”
Unknown to Qualls, Deborah Sheppard, founder and executive director of Heartoscope, had been considering a project with some of the same goals. Although she did not initially have a refrigerator in mind, Sheppard told Garriott she was hoping to incorporate public art into a free pantry concept.
“We’ve used art to bring awareness to abuse. We’ve used art to bring awareness to bullying. So using art to bring awareness to food insecurity is no different,” Sheppard said. “Holly said maybe this is something we can all explore together, combining the artistic side of it and also using it as a way to provide resources to the under-served.”
At the time, with many artists out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge hosted a competition for the design of the front of the refrigerator. Paula Jordan Mayo, a member of the Black Creatives of Pitt County, received a stipend for her winning design, a comic-book style collage of edible items.
As the look of the fridge evolved, so did the concept. Kahla Hall of ECU Health Foundation, which provided a grant for the purchase of the refrigerator, suggested that a school might provide the perfect location for Food for the HeART’s first fridge to get plugged in. That idea also appealed to Qualls, a former board member for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina who has four children at home.
“Just the thought of our children going hungry or any child for that matter is just kind of heartbreaking,” he said. “So we considered what we could do. I’ve seen the little food pantries. I think we all would like to see a little more diversity for them, especially nutrition-wise.”
Sheppard’s organization has partnered before with South Greenville, a school where all students automatically receive free breakfast and lunch due to the number of low-income families enrolled there.
“The thing about food insecurity is a lot of the kids, unfortunately, school is mainly when they eat,” Sheppard said. “They have breakfast, they have snack, they have lunch. We’re not always sure if they’re going to have dinner. We’re not always sure if they’re going to have what they need to get through the weekend.”
With that in mind, Qualls made the decision to stock the fridge with items such as string cheese or small cartons of milk or yogurt to provide children with easy access to a variety of foods. Because the packaging is different from what he would have had on hand at his restaurants, he is purchasing separate items for Food from the HeART that he will use to stock the refrigerator at South Greenville each week.
“We love the fact that it’s some more healthy alternatives for the children,” he said. “It can be for anybody that might need a little extra or just forgot their snack for the day, just kind of bridging that gap.”
Sheppard said the refrigerated items can help supplement other community feeding programs such as Backpack Pals, which has not traditionally been able to include perishable items.
“Some of those same kids who are part of that program will be able to take some of these fruits and other perishable goods home on the weekend,” she said.
Sheppard hopes the design of the refrigerator will help children feel excited rather than embarrassed to make use of it.
“You could just have easily found a refrigerator and put food in there and it would just be an eyesore,” she said. “But if you decorate it and make it vibrant not only does it help the school take pride in it, it also kind of makes it cool for kids who want to get food.”