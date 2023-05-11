For anybody who thought little free pantries were a cool idea, this one is even cooler.

Food from the HeART is opening the door to a new way to combat food insecurity with a community fridge that takes “refrigerator art” to a different level. The refrigerator, installed last week, brings perishable items as well as public art to South Greenville Elementary School.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.