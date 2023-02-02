Despite all the complaints about skyrocketing prices, people will gladly pay $2.50 apiece for these eggs.
That’s because, unlike the grocery story variety, these embellished, oval-shaped creations by Catherine Spruill are all they are cracked up to be. They may look good enough to eat, but wrapped in ribbon, they are works of art, albeit it in a small package.
They are exactly the kind of bitty bargains to be found Emerge Gallery and Arts Center’s Tiny Art Show. The annual exhibition, which during the coronavirus pandemic was a shadow of its former self, celebrates the return of its preview pancake supper on Groundhog Day, followed by an official opening on Friday.
“Last year was the first year the Tiny Art Show in its original installation was back, so slowly we’re getting back to normal,” Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said of the show, now in its 22nd year. “It’s sort of nice to get back to our roots.”
The show traces its beginnings to 2001, when a group of art interns from East Carolina University were looking to launch a fundraiser for Emerge’s youth public arts projects. They wanted to create an exhibit open to any artist in any medium with just a few small requirements. No submission is larger than than 5 by 7 inches or costs more than $10 to purchase.
“It brings that intimidation down both from an artist’s perspective but also an art appreciator’s perspective, too,” Garriott said. “I think that’s really the goal for Emerge Gallery: accessibility and a grass-roots and community perspective of what art is. I think it’s a defining exhibition of who we are.”
For this year’s show, which drew entries from more than 100 contributors, art is not only paintings and drawings, but ceramics and jewelry, textiles and printmaking. Two- and three-dimensional works made of paper, glass, wood and clay perch on pedestals and line the walls of Emerge’s Don Edwards Gallery. Some subjects, like miniature moths and mushrooms, feel like a perfect fit for tiny art. Others, such as elephants, giraffes and whales, seem to be more of a stretch.
It is hard for Emerge Programs Director Paula Rountree to say how many pieces are in the show because the count has the potential to keep growing. (Works will continue to be accepted for nearly two weeks after the show’s opening.)
“I think it’s thousands. I wouldn’t even know where to guess,” Rountree said, laughing. “We had at least two people bring in hundreds alone.”
Among the most prolific participants are Marsha Hemby of Winterville, who enjoys whimsical, colorful art conveyed in clay creatures and other pottery, and Falkland native and East Carolina University graduate Catherine Spruill, who often draws inspiration from her own backyard.
Spruill appears to have had provided a Midas touch to this year’s show, contributing more than 200 pocket-size pieces, many of them in shades of gold.
Spruill and artist Victoria Sexton, whose works are among artists regularly featured in Emerge’s sales gallery, are big contributors to the Tiny Art Show.
“A lot of the artists do participate,” Rountree said. “I think it’s their way to kind of give back and support the gallery. (Sexton) can do whatever she wants in any space she wants, and she still comes back each year.”
Alongside Sexton’s unique ceramic earthenware sculptures are works from students as young as elementary school. This year’s show features art from Lakeforest Elementary, Wintergreen Intermediate and D.H. Conley High schools.
“I think the thing I love about the Tiny Art Show so much is sometimes it’s the first arts exhibition that somebody has their work in,” Garriott said. “The community aspect of this show is just what’s so important, having so many people of different ages.
“My 7-year-old daughter put work in,” she said. “To see her work in next to school of art and design professor is really exciting.”
For artists of all ages and abilities, Garriott believes that the show’s size limit creates an added dimension of creativity.
“I love that aspect of it,” she said.”Even professional artists need some sort of clearing of that inhibition, to just have fun. That’s one of the joys of it.”
The show, sponsored by Harvey Wooten, an emeritus member of Emerge’s board of directors, will be paired with the exhibit “Prints Charming” in the Wooten Gallery. On exhibit throughout February, “Prints Charming” features works by the Printmaking Guild at East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design. T-shirt prints of ECU students’ work will be available for sale during the First Friday Artwalk, from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
The Tiny Art Pancake Supper will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Admission at the door is $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, $10 for ages 5 to 13 and free to ages 4 and younger. The event includes a dinner of pancakes, french toast, sausage, mimosas, and coffee, plus a chance to preview and buy from the Tiny Art Show. Call 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com.