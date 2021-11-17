The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday.
The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females.
“Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had had puppies,” said Shelby Jolly, director for HSEC. “Her dog was the male and the mothers were neighbor’s dogs. She had been caring for (the puppies).”
Eight puppies make up one litter, believed to be some genetic mix of pit bull terrier, shepherd and Labrador retriever. The other litter is more shepherd in nature, but Jolly said the only real difference right now is the length of their coats and some variety in their ears. The puppies are about 3 months old.
“At the time, we did not have room to take them but we made space,” Jolly said. “It is a lot of puppies to take care of and we did not want her to struggle with caring for them in the long run. That is a lot of mouths to feed.”
9 of the 17 (!) puppies taken in by @HSEC on Saturday who you can now apply to adopt. Overcrowding can be an issue this time of year according to Director Shelby Jolly. More info to come via @reflectornews pic.twitter.com/CYns00sKmo— Pat Gruner (@pdgruner) November 16, 2021
The estimated cost to spay or neuter, vaccinate, microchip, deworm and being prevention for the pups is at least $2,500, the society said.
“People can go ahead and put in applications on them now,” Jolly said in regard to adopting one of the animals. “Before they are officially ready to go they will be spayed or neutered. There are 11 girls and the rest are boys, so we are hoping to get in with a local vet and get them all in in one day.”
The influx is also a good reminder about the importance of getting pets spayed or neutered to avoid unwanted animals. Jolly said that HSEC is at its capacity of 36 dogs now and the latter parts of the year are high volume times for shelters. Only through volunteers and foster families taking in other animals could the organization take in the 17.
“It was a fluke that we were able to take in these,” Jolly said, urging pet owners to work to keep dogs and cats adopted through the pandemic and before.
“Be patient. This is a high time for surrender for us. We have seen an influx on the holiday, with people traveling now, and their animals they had previously gotten (during COVID-19) not being socialized. Now, they are inviting family over to their house and they have this unsocial animal that, before, it did not matter because people were not coming over.”
Jolly said that, at this time of year, it is important not to push a pet too far socially and to advocate for your pet.
“I think a lot of people just automatically assume that when they invite people over their dog will be welcoming or their cat will be,” Jolly said. “If you have a lot of people over and you see your pet getting nervous, put them away. Your pet does not need to have Thanksgiving dinner with you. Your cat does not need everyone to pet it. Your dog does not need everyone to love it, or a kid to hug it.
“Understand that you are inviting a ton of people they have never met or who, if they have met, it has been in different circumstances than a packed house,” Jolly continued. “I think a lot of bites happen due to people pushing their pets too far. Last year we were in a very antisocial world to keep ourselves healthy and now we are moving back toward a social world. Our pets have not been there for that.”
Those interested in making a fuzzy friend can send in an application online at https://www.hsecarolina.org.