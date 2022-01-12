Amending Greenville’s city code to permit a business that supports cryptocurrency mining is one of 12 public hearings scheduled for Thursday’s 6 p.m. Greenville City Council meeting.
The other public hearing topics involve street closures, annexations, rezonings and a job creation grant.
However, the public hearing drawing the most attention involves a request to amend the city code to establish "Modular data processing facility" and "data processing center" as two separate uses, associated standards and zoning districts.
The economic development organization Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance said the revised rules, and the possibility that Compute North will start operations in Greenville opens the city to “greater technology growth.”
Compute North is a Minnesota-based data infrastructure company that supports cryptocurrency mining. It unsuccessfully tried to get county permission to operate on land less than a half-mile from an elementary school.
The job grant public hearing is about a request from Patheon Manufacturing Services to provide a $500,000 incentive over a six-year period that is linked to job creation.
While the request is in Patheon’s name, the project involves the expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific which Gov. Roy Cooper announced in September. It’s expected that 290 new jobs will be created along with a $154 million investment.
The other public hearings include:
- Request to close a portion of Truman Street.
- Request to close a portion of Line Avenue.
- Annexation of 29.13 acres located at the terminus of Cobblestone Drive.
- Annexation of 1.577 acres owned by Craig F. Goess and Craig M. Goess, at the northwestern corner of the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
- Annexation of 1.33 acres called Sawgrass Pointe Commercial Center, located near the southeastern corner of the intersection of Davenport Farm Road and Frog Level Road.
- Annexation of 17.29 acres for Springshire Retirements, located north of the intersection of N.C. 43 North and Rock Springs Road.
- Rezone 23.5 acres along the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County Landfill from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial for 3.82 acres and unoffensive industry for 19.7 acres.
- Rezone 66.9 acres along the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County Landfill from residential-agriculture to heavy commercial for 6.7 acres and unoffensive industry for 60.2 acres.
- Request to amend the city’s amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for 50 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Frog Level Road and adjacent to Teakwood Green Subdivision from commercial and potential conservation/open space to residential, low-medium density.
- Staff requests to make miscellaneous changes to city zoning ordinance.
Other business on Thursday’s agenda includes:
- Presentation of the city’s fiscal year 2020-21 financial audit.
- Resolution authorizing a lease agreement with American Legion Post 160 for city-owned property and improvements for the Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Center Chapel, 1124 W. Fifth St.
- Updated agreements with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the Dickinson Avenue Modernization Project.
- Resolution approving the granting of easements to the N.C. Department of Transportation for the Dickinson Avenue Modernization Project.