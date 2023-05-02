The new season of a popular crime show will hone in on the Pitt County Detention Center and Sheriff Paula Dance beginning June 15.

A news release from A&E Network released Tuesday said that “60 Days In” brought its eighth season to Pitt County in order to “help unearth problems” within detention facilities. Seven participants will go “undercover” as incarcerated individuals to observe and report on conditions at the jail.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.