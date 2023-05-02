...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The A&E show "60 Days In" was filmed at the Pitt County Detention Center, shown here in 2021.
The new season of a popular crime show will hone in on the Pitt County Detention Center and Sheriff Paula Dance beginning June 15.
A news release from A&E Network released Tuesday said that “60 Days In” brought its eighth season to Pitt County in order to “help unearth problems” within detention facilities. Seven participants will go “undercover” as incarcerated individuals to observe and report on conditions at the jail.
The news release said that Dance partnered with the production to make sure the team and protocols the agency has in place “are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail safe for both inmates and staff.”
The project followed an inmate’s drug overdose and the retirement of much of the detention center’s command staff, the release said.
A social media post sent by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday said that no tax payer dollars were spent on the project.