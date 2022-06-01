After almost half a century, Sunday in the Park is still offering something new.
As it kicks off its 49th season, the popular, free summer concert series has as many acts that are new to the Town Common stage as it has old favorites in the lineup.
The season is scheduled to open June 5 with Tar River Community Band, which will make its first Sunday in the Park appearance since 2019. The band, including musicians from all walks of life from half a dozen or more eastern North Carolina counties, has been a staple of the series since its members began making music together in 1987.
Ron Harris, recreation supervisor for the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, said the city is happy to welcome back the band, whose appearances in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. After shutting down the 2020 Sunday in the Park season entirely, COVID-19 continues to have an effect in terms of staffing and budget. While there were a dozen shows in the concert series in 2019, this year’s lineup features just two-thirds that number.
“We’re wanting to come back on the Town Common as strong as possible,” said Harris, who has served as coordinator for Sunday in the Park for nearly a decade. “We’re still trying to raise a little bit of money. We were only able to do eight shows, but the shows are going to be longer this year.”
Formerly 90-minute performances will now begin at 6:30 p.m. and will continue for two hours.
In addition, Harris said, weekends in June and July when Sunday in the Park concerts are not scheduled fall around holidays that will feature their own entertainment. This year’s Juneteenth weekend coincides with Greenville Grooves (featuring Carroll Dashiell), to be held at 6 p.m. June 17. The city’s Independence Day celebration, set for Monday, July 4, also will feature live music, although the entertainment has not yet been announced.
The final Sunday in the Park season concert will be held Aug. 7, just before the Little League Softball World Series kicks off at Elm Street Park. Harris said the Recreation and Parks Department opted to end the concerts early due to the need to staff the softball series, which is expected to draw larger crowds this year since attendance should no longer be restricted due to COVID.
Harris, who is scheduled to retire in late June, hopes to see crowds return to Sunday in the Park as well. Attendance was light during the 2021 season, when most performances drew 200 to 300 people, compared to crowds of more than 1,000 at some concerts in previous years.
“I’m hoping this year it rebounds,” Harris said. “It’s been a great tradition. Free concerts for 49 years; what can you say?”
Following Sunday’s opening concert by Tar River Community Band, this season’s lineup includes:
- June 12: Afreyed Knott. The Washington, N.C.-based rock band, whose fans refer to themselves as “Knottheads,” performs a variety of classic rock from the 1970s through today. While the group previously performed at PirateFest, this is its first year at Sunday in the Park.
- June 26: The Monitors. The crowd-favorite, which performs musical styles from jazz to rhythm and blues, has been part of the series each year that it has been held since 1973. The band was co-founded in 1957 by Bill Myers, who still leads. “The Monitors have been with us every year other than the COVID year,” Harris said. “They draw a good crowd. I’m glad to still have them.”
- July 10: Hank Pattie & The Current. This group — featuring veteran bluegrass musicians Hank Smith on banjo and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw on fiddle — was scheduled to have made its Sunday in the Park debut in 2020. Known for original music that makes use of traditional bluegrass instrumentation in a nontraditional way, the band is touring to promote its new album, “Rise Above.”
- July 17: Rebekah Todd. An East Carolina University graduate, Todd has released some additional albums since her Sunday in the Park debut and has collected a number of awards in recent years, including 2016 winner of Floyd Fest “On The Rise” Competition, 2017 Wilma Magazine’s “Woman to Watch” and 2018 Encore Magazine’s “Best Female Musician.”
- July 18: British Invaders. The band, which performed on a Wednesday last summer due a Sunday in the Park rain-out, first joined the series lineup in 2019. The band plays music from British artists such as The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks, The Moody Blues, The Hollies, Dave Clark 5, The Yardbirds, Cream, Herman’s Hermits, as well The Monkees.
- July 31: The Garretts. Making its series debut, the Washington, N.C.-based band features husband and wife songwriters William and Nannette Garrett. (Both sing lead and play guitar.) Joined this year by guitarist and vocalist Laura Davis, the group plays classic rock, melodic rock and rock ballads.
- Aug. 7: Dirk Quinn Band. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this jazz, fusion and funk band also is making its series debut this year. Named for its guitarist, who is known for his unique and progressive style, the band travels extensively throughout the United States and Canada.
Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will be held through Aug. 7 (except for June 19 and July 3). Shows are from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.