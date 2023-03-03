...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
ECU sculpture professor Hanna Jubran’s “Sphere #3” is displayed at 521 Cotanche St. as part of Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s annual DownEast Sculpture Exhibition.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
The indoor competition drew 170 entries from artists in 10 states, with Austin Sheppard winning first-place for “Anyway,” a life-size statue of a man whose face is hidden by glass insulators, on the left in the back.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Tina Marcus of Raleigh created “Person of Interest; Side View” as part of the exhibit and won second place in the indoor category.
Kim Grizzard/The Daily Reflector
The indoor portion of the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition is open to the public at at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. An opening reception 5-8 p.m. today.
Kim Grizzard/The Daily Reflector
The red filing cabinet situated outside Winterville Library is not a sign that there is no more storage space inside the building. Instead, the presence of the sculpture by Adam Walls suggests that in recent years, public art has begun to accumulate in Pitt County.
Walls’ piece, aptly titled “Filed Away,” is one of more than a dozen outdoor works of art selected for Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s annual DownEast Sculpture Exhibition. The national juried competition, which opens Friday, features a monthlong indoor show at the gallery and a yearlong outdoor exhibition at 16 locations throughout the county.
“We keep expanding,” Sarah Lazure, Emerge’s marketing and exhibits coordinator, said of the exhibition, which includes outdoor works at 10 locations in Greenville, including three on ECU’s Health Sciences campus; three in Winterville; two in Farmville; and one in Ayden.
The newest location is Dail Drive and Main Street in Farmville, where walkers and disc golfers will be greeted by Christian Happell’s “Dreamcatcher.” The park was added as a DownEast Sculpture Exhibition location after Farmville Public Library decided to make Wisconsin artist Dave Riemer’s copper and brass sculpture, “Bait Ball,” a permanent fixture.
“We haven’t lost any locations,” Lazure said, laughing. “We’ve just had ones become permanent.”
The growing list of DownEast sculptures that have found a home in Pitt County includes Happel’s “Family Delights” at Wahl-Coates Elementary School and Wall’s “Memory Bomb” on the Greenway, along with a bench by Matt Amante and a heart by Matthew Duffy, both purchased by the City of Greenville.
All four artists have works in this year’s exhibition. Amante, an art instructor at Pitt Community College, created “Orbit,” which is on display at the Greenway at Harding Street. Duffy of Washington, D.C., second-place winner in this year’s juried exhibition, created “Purgatory/China,” which is exhibited outside ECU’s Health Sciences Campus Student Center.
Artist Jonathan Bowling, a prolific sculptor whose signature works have attracted attention for years along Dickinson Avenue, is participating in the exhibition for the first time since 2020. His “Horse with Chain Bridle” is displayed along the Greenway at Stancil Drive.
Nearly a dozen artists featured in this year’s exhibition have previously had works selected, including ECU sculpture professor Hanna Jubran, whose sculptures have received first-place awards for the last two years. His “Sphere #3” is displayed at 521 Cotanche St.
Greensboro artist Jim Gallucci placed third with “Ribbon Arch II,” which is displayed at the Greenville Museum of Art. He is one of five new artists selected from 88 entries for the outdoor competition, which drew interest from sculptors in 19 states.
“I think the most amazing thing about the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition is the breadth is national,” Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott said of the exhibition, which began in 2006. “It has that presence of talent from all over the country.”
The indoor competition drew 170 entries from artists in 10 states, with Austin Sheppard winning first-place for “Anyway,” his life-size statue of a man whose face is hidden by glass insulators. Sheppard, a studio technician and part-time lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is a 2010 graduate of ECU’s master of fine arts program.
“Two of our prize winners are affiliated with ECU,” Garriott said. “I think it shows just the extreme talent we have here but also the talent that we’re able to bring to Greenville.”
Unlike the outdoor show, which includes mostly works of metal, the indoor exhibit features a wider variety of materials. Second-place winner Tina Marcus of Raleigh created “Person of Interest; Side View” from corrugated cardboard. Crumpled brown paper packing material forms the shape of a person stretched out on his side in a position that is reminiscent of a crime scene. The third-place award winner is Christyn Overstake of South Bend, Indiana, for an abstract work of cast iron, steel and brass.
Lazure said eclectic works selected by juror D. Lance Vickery, an assistant professor at the University of North Florida and president of the International Conference for Contemporary Cast Iron Art, range from metal, limestone and ceramics to paper, fabric and 3-D printing.
“They’re pushing the boundary of what it (sculpture) was for hundreds and thousands of years,” she said. “People are using these new technologies and playing with how materials can occupy space. It’s really a large gamut of thinking of what is sculpture.”
Garriott agreed.
“I think it really shows just the amazing concepts that artists have,” she said. “There are just so many aspects you would not have even thought could be possible.”