The red filing cabinet situated outside Winterville Library is not a sign that there is no more storage space inside the building. Instead, the presence of the sculpture by Adam Walls suggests that in recent years, public art has begun to accumulate in Pitt County.

Walls’ piece, aptly titled “Filed Away,” is one of more than a dozen outdoor works of art selected for Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s annual DownEast Sculpture Exhibition. The national juried competition, which opens Friday, features a monthlong indoor show at the gallery and a yearlong outdoor exhibition at 16 locations throughout the county.


