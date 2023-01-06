Months after the end of many COVID-related restrictions in public schools, school nutrition programs have continued to face challenges with the return to normal operations. But now Pitt County Schools is getting some help in making that transition a smoother one.

The school district is among a half dozen statewide to receive a share of more than $125,000 in grant funding from No Kid Hungry North Carolina. PCS Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson said the district will use its $30,000 award to support training for employees who have only worked under pandemic-era emergency rules.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.