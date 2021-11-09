In 2004, two weeks after U.S. Army military police paratrooper Alfredo Hurtado arrived in Iraq, his truck was hit by a homemade bomb, putting an end to his military career after four years, nine months and 27 days.
Six years later, it almost ended his life. Dealing with traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder, Hurtado experienced constant pain and could not sleep.
“When I got out of the military, I viewed myself as broken, damaged goods,” he said. “I didn’t want to be here anymore.”
What turned that around was something the 6-foot, 1-inch, 245-pound combat veteran never could have imagined.
“Dance saved my life,” he said. “It was mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.”
In a career that has spanned nearly three decades, Michelle Pearson has often witnessed the way dance can breathe new life into situations. The East Carolina University graduate has extended the art form’s reach into groups ranging from troubled teens to lonely seniors. She has watched it close culture gaps and help develop diplomacy. Still, in recent years, as artistic director of the Raleigh-based Black Box Dance Theatre, she has been amazed to see how the medium has connected with the military.
“Dance has been the way into conversations I never expected to be included in,” she said. “More than anyone else, I’m the one that’s surprised at how natural a fit dance is.”
Two years ago, what had started as an invitation by the USO to use movement and storytelling to help military service members and their families deal with stress led to the creation of PATRIOT. The moving salute to U.S. military service members and their families will be featured at ECU for Veterans Day.
The multimedia presentation will include students from ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance as well as military veterans who will join Pearson, Huerto and fellow company members of Black Box Dance Theatre on stage. At times accompanied by narration, the dancers will use use music and movement to tell service members’ stories of sacrifice.
Presentations, which are unique to each community on the tour, incorporate memorabilia and memories the company collects at workshops designed to invite veterans and families to share experiences. At such an event held Monday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, Pearson and other Black Box Dance Theatre company members listened as people talked about life after the military and about lives that have been lost, with dancers choreographing movements to illustrate the emotions evoked.
“I call it non-fiction dance,” Pearson explained. “We’re just meeting you and we’re going to make work together. That’s our contract.
“It’s more than just telling someone your story,” she said. “It’s actually seeing that become the art.”
Vietnam veteran William “Pete” Ramsey attended a workshop in Asheville in August. The fourth-generation infantryman said the interaction struck a chord in him like nothing he has experienced in the more than 50 years since his return from war.
“Apparently, unacknowledged to myself, there has always been a shield between me and the world,” he wrote. “I can now explore the scope and transform that barrier into something kinder. ... The best part of all this will be the opportunity to grow and discover parts of me cut off from access so long ago.”
Ramsey will travel to Greenville this week to join Black Box Dance Theatre for PATRIOT, participating alongside a Gold Star mother and ECU senior Becca Stone, whose parents met in the military.
Stone, a dance performance and choreography major, will perform a solo based on her story of growing up with a father whose service, at times, took him away from family.
“It’s not just my story or my dad’s story; it’s my family story,” Stone said. “People really need to see what these people go through.”
Before beginning dance about a decade ago, Hurtado struggled to express what he had been through in a military career that began the day the USS Cole was bombed in a terrorist attack and included guarding the crash site at the Pentagon after 9/11. During an especially dark time, he tried to convey his thoughts in a journal his wife had given him, later recording a CD that set those words to music.
Hurtado’s wife, a teacher at the school Pearson’s son attended, shared her husband’s recording with Pearson with the hope that the artist would know how to help. Pearson invited Hurtado to accompany her to Greenville as a musician for workshops in a nursing home and a juvenile detention center, but he was mesmerized by what he saw as the power of dance.
“Dance is very close and very intimate,” he said. “Someone with trauma doesn’t really want to be touched or doesn’t really want to touch anybody. For me it was OK, it’s part of the craft.”
Hurtado’s military background helps to form a natural connection with some servicemen who might otherwise consider dance too feminine. To their surprise, many veterans find that they enjoy dance.
“There are so many stereotypes around it,” Pearson said. “Once we get past those, then they get really surprised at the rigor and the physicality. That’s kind of fun to be challenged in that way.”
Beyond the physical, Pearson finds that movement brings a type of emotional benefit that she cannot fully explain, although it seems to extend beyond the release of endorphins.
“I’m not a therapist,” she said. “(But) we know that art is transformative.
“We really don’t want to fix or change anyone,” Pearson said. “We simply want to give them an outlet for expressing anything that has been waiting to come out. Some of it’s funny and some of it’s tragic. Some of it is angry. But when it comes out through their art, it’s a whole different way of being in the world.”
For Hurtado, dance has not erased the wounds of his past, but the healing that once seemed so elusive is now a continuing work.
“Everything that we teach everybody is what I learned and what helps me grow as a person,” he said. “That’s what I mean when I say dance saved my life. It gave me a second chance to be someone maybe better than who I was in the past or just stronger.”
BLACKbox Dance Theatre will present PATRIOT at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in ECU’s Student Center studio theater, 501 E. 10th St. Tickets are $20. Call 328-4788 or visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series.