With neighbors and family looking on, a Pitt County trumpeter gave a moment of time to honor American service members who gave their life in the line of duty.
Jamie Forbes, an East Carolina University graduate and third-grade teacher at the North Carolina Virtual Academy, participated in “Taps Across America,” a nationwide Memorial Day performance of the song outside her home in Grimesland.
“I just wanted to do that as a memorial to those we remember on this day,” Forbes said.
According to its website, “Taps Across America” promotes recognition of the National Moment of Remembrance each Memorial Day. Trumpeters, buglers and other musicians are encouraged to sound the song at 3 p.m. so that others may take one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.
The National Moment of Remembrance was first proclaimed in May of 2000 and put into law by Congress later that year.
Forbes comes from a military family and is a native of Swansboro, a town near Jacksonville and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.
“My grandpa was a Marine,” Forbes said. “He passed away, not in the line of service. My brother is in Army ROTC and my dad was in the Coast Guard and I have a lot of other family members in the services.”
Forbes said she reminds her sons, 7-year-old Luke and 4-year-old Kyle, of Memorial Day’s significance.
“I told my boys this morning, it’s a day that we remember those who have fought for our country and died in the line of service to give us our freedoms,” Forbes said. “We get to do everything because of those who have risked or given their lives.”
She also shared a message to Gold Star Families who have lost their kin in the line of active service.
“We appreciate their service,” Forbes said. “We are sorry for your loss and we appreciate your sacrifice along with those of your family.”
Through “Taps Across America,” Forbes has also now registered to volunteer and play Taps at the funerals of local veterans.
“I’m hoping to maybe be able to do that as a way to give back to veterans in our area,” Forbes said.
She has been playing trumpet for 27 years, having started in middle school at age 10. She has been a member of the Tar River Community Band since 2002 and the Emerald City Big Band for seven years.
“Taps” was founded by CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva. In the past two years, the playing of Taps on Memorial Day has taken on added significance as well.
Last year, Hartman and Villanueva said the event would offer tribute to fallen service members as well as those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Memorial Day events in the area, including the annual service held at Greenville’s Town Common, were canceled for the second straight year due to pandemic concerns.
Forbes found out about the program last year and has followed along with ‘Taps Across America’ on Facebook. She plans to continue participating.
“I love the trumpet,” Forbes said. “It’s my baby really.”