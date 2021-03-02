A New Chapter: Interim Town Manager Hired

Robersonville – A unanimous vote brings an experienced local government manager to Robersonville.
Steven L. Harrell, who came recommended by the North Carolina League of Municipalities, was hired during Monday night’s (March 1) reconvened meeting of the town council.
This meeting was recessed Friday evening.
Following a closed session, Mayor Tina Brown returned the meeting to open session.
At that time, she called for a motion to hire Harrell as the town’s interim town manager.
Councilman Glen Cowan made the motion to hire Harrell. Councilman Eugene Roberson provided a second to the motion.
A roll call vote with all council members present – Cowan, Roberson, Mayor Pro Tem Claudie Wilkins and Chiquita Ward – resulted in a 5-0 vote to hire Harrell.
“We’d like to welcome Mr. Steve Harrell as our interim town manager,” Brown told the audience.
Another unanimous vote approved the terms of Harrell’s contract.
Harrell’s only question following the meeting: “What time do you open in the morning?”
Harrell arrived for work Tuesday morning, and with the help of Brown and others began to get settled in at town hall.
A resident of Winterville, Harrell most recently served as town manager for the Pitt County town of Ayden for four years, retiring in September 2020.
Upon announcement of Harrell’s retirement, Ayden Mayor Stephen W. Tripp said Harrell ‘had done a lot of things to make Ayden a better place to live.’
The mayor credited Harrell with securing town grants, attracting business, repurposing of a local building and revamping of the downtown area, among other things.
Harrell’s 38-year career in municipal government includes 27 years as a manager.
Prior to serving the town of Ayden, Harrell was Community Services Director for the City of Wilmington from June 2008 through June 2016.
He also served the City of Wilmington as Community Development Manager (February 2008 – May 2008) and Chief Code Enforcement Officer (November 2007 ¬– February 2008).
Harrell has worked as city manager in Washington (August 2003 ¬¬– March 2005), Elizabeth City (January 1996 – January 2003), Clinton (January 1986 – January 1996).
He also served as town administrator in Benson (July 1982 – November 1984).
In other business, the council voted to change all locks on town hall property, specifying the current town hall and the previous town hall across the street.