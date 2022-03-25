The occasion was Founders Week, but the celebration felt more like homecoming as East Carolina University hosted a chancellor installation ceremony for Greenville native Philip Rogers.
ECU’s 12th chancellor took his oath of office Thursday in Wright Auditorium as part of the university’s 115th anniversary celebration. The ceremony came 374 days after Rogers, 39, became the youngest leader in the school’s history and five years after the installation of Cecil Staton, who served a three-year tenure as the university’s 11th chancellor.
“I believe this truly does mark a new era for East Carolina University,” University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans said. “I’m thrilled that this day has arrived because we are not just celebrating an installation but a homecoming.”
Hundreds of people, including family and friends, university representatives, local and state elected officials and fellow UNC-system chancellors, turned out as part of the official welcome home for Rogers, who had previously served at ECU for seven years before leaving to work with a Washington, D.C.-based higher education research, policy and advocacy organization.
Former Chancellor Steve Ballard recalled Rogers, his former chief of staff, as a “first-class leader.”
“I wouldn’t have missed this for anything,” Ballard, who served as chancellor from 2004-16, said in an interview following the ceremony.
“People don’t know how much of a difference he made,” he said, crediting Rogers for helping to secure state appropriations for ECU’s School of Dental Medicine and for helping the university gain entrance into the American Athletic Conference. “He was the guy behind the scenes making that happen. That’s who he is.”
More than a half dozen speakers, representing trustees, students, faculty and staff, took the stage to offer their impressions of the man they have come to know as chancellor over the past year.
Chandler Ward, president of the student body, described Rogers as a listener who takes notes when meeting with student organizations but also gave examples of the lighter side of ECU’s new leader.
“(He is) the man that jumps up on stage in a suit and dress shoes instead of using the stairs during student convocation — twice,” Ward said, “the baseball fan who refuses to sit in the stands because his home is in the ‘jungle’ (left field fan section).”
He praised Rogers for keeping his promise to jump into the outdoor pool alongside students during January’s Polar Plunge, despite near-freezing temperatures.
“Student morale, smiles and energy were through the roof,” Ward said, “because their institution’s leader was leading from the front.”
Faculty Chair Purificacion Martinez, who last month questioned the university’s Board of Trustees whether a formal chancellor installation ceremony was necessary, praised Rogers as the embodiment of tradition and innovation.
“No one who grows up in Greenville is blind to what ECU means to this city and this region in educational, cultural and economic terms,” Martinez, a professor in the Spanish department, said. “After a few tumultuous years when our name was on display all over the media for reasons that had nothing to do with our work or our students’ accomplishments, the ECU community was hungry for stable leadership.”
Following Staton’s earlier-than-expected departure in 2019, interim chancellor Dan Gerlach was on the job for about six months before resigning amid controversy over images that showed him drinking with students.
Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, where Rogers served as vice president and chief of staff and later senior vice president for learning and engagement, said Rogers is well qualified to lead in tumultuous times.
“Nationally, we see that what’s really going on in higher education is a lack of trust,” Mitchell said. “Individuals, media and others have lost trust in a range of institutions, and higher education is no exception to that. What we need to do as institutions and as a field is to rebuild that trust. Here’s the really good news for you: Building trust is Philip Rogers’ superpower.”
Mitchell said when he started working with Rogers, the national view of the value of higher education was waning. He credited Rogers with focusing not only the public relations aspects of the challenge but also encouraging university leaders to address issues behind the decline in confidence, including mounting student debt and low graduation rates.
“I wish that every institution in America could have a Philip Rogers,” he said.
In his comments, Rogers paid tribute to the faculty members who began instructing students at East Carolina Teachers Training School in 1909. (The 1907 anniversary marks the year the school was chartered by the General Assembly.)
“I’m awed by the ambition of the 11 professors,” Rogers said. “They had the imagination, and they had the drive to see something better for our region, something better for their home state.
“North Carolina was entering a new phase in its history, and our role in Greenville was to make sure the people were ready for it,” he said, “and that’s still our role today.”
Rogers said the university continues to face challenges, including the public’s perception of higher education and a shift in demographic trends that is expected to cause sharp declines in traditional college enrollment. He pointed to ECU’s early emphasis on distance education and its devotion to the region as strengths that will help the university navigate the changing landscape of higher education.
“We know what it means to create a campus that’s not on an island apart from its community but a proud capital of Pirate Nation, a center of art and health, a center of culture, sports and civic life for an entire region,” he said.
Rogers, a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, spoke of his love for area traditions, from Little League baseball to eastern North Carolina barbecue.
“I went off to Washington, D.C., and I learned that there’s no place like home,” he said to applause. “I learned that there’s no place I’d rather be than right here.
“I sincerely believe that we’re at a great moment of reawakening for this institution, a time of new appreciation for what have always been our core strengths,” Rogers said. “I can feel that energy in every conversation that I have with our students with our faculty, with families, with the alumni who support us. It’s truly an honor to stand alongside you. It’s an honor to serve. It’s good to be home.”