FARMVILLE — Considering fear-inducing, popular middle-grade titles such as “How I Survived Middle School,” “Middle School, The Worst Years of My Life” and “Middle School Is Worse Than Meatloaf,” it’s no wonder that many students approach their sixth-grade year carrying a backpack-load of apprehension.
But a new summer program aims to help Pitt County Schools students separate fact from fiction when it comes to moving up to another school. The Transition to Middle and High School program, being held this week, invites rising sixth- and ninth-graders in for a preview of what they will see when they return to classes on Aug. 29.
“It’s kind of like an early open house, just with the kids,” said Farmville Middle School Assistant Principal Kimberley Gilbert, who on Monday welcomed the first of more than 100 rising sixth-graders expected to attend the program at her school. “It can be a little anxious sometimes when you’re going somewhere new and meeting new people. This sort of gives them a chance to get more comfortable with the environment and to build relationships.”
The program is one of three initiatives hosted this summer in the county’s public schools, in part, to make up for learning lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike 2021, when the state required public schools to offer 150 hours of instruction, Pitt County Schools this summer created shorter sessions designed to help students catch up in reading and math, earn passing grades in high school, develop career skills or prepare for middle and high school.
The school district has offered the Link Crew orientation program for rising freshmen for 15 years or more, but this summer’s transitions program is the first for incoming middle school students.
“We’ve seen great success with having a Link Crew program,” Director of Secondary Education Monica Jacobson said, adding that high schools are continuing to utilize Link Crew for freshmen orientation. “This is somewhat modeled off of that.”
As part of the program, groups of 20 to 30 rising sixth-graders are spending one day each this week at E.B. Aycock Middle School, where they are not only learning procedures and policies but also participating in a scavenger hunt of sorts to help them remember locations of pivotal rooms they’ll need to be able to find once classes begin.
“This is a big transition,” E.B. Aycock Middle School Assistant Principal Amanda S. Davis said. “It’s a new building ... new friends from other feeder schools. It’s going to be a new way of life.”
Ayden Middle School Principal Marieka Harrison, who spent much of her early career teaching fifth grade, said students grow accustomed to the elementary environment because many of them spend six years at a single school.
“I remember students having this fear (and saying) ‘Ms. Harrison, I don’t want to go to middle school. It’s scary,’” she said.
Jacobson said that even at schools that serve kindergarten through eighth grade are hosting rising sixth-graders this week.
“Even though those students are not physically moving to a new building, they are making a transition from being an elementary student to a middle school student,” she said. “We want to make sure they feel connected to their school environment, whether it’s in the same building or not.”
Unlike traditional open house events, which invite parents and students from every grade level to visit the school one evening, Transition to Middle and High School programs feature a half day of activities, including breakfast and lunch. Students meet in small groups for ice-breakers and team-building activities designed to help them get to know each other and their teachers.
At Farmville Middle on Monday, rising sixth-graders like Tyler Johnson worked in groups to complete the “straw challenge,” which required students to keep drinking straws balanced between members standing in a circle in the hallway. Tyler, who is excited for middle school sports, said he was willing to get up early and report to school three weeks before classes begin in order to get a feel for what middle school might be like.
Although Macie Neely attended fifth grade at H.B. Sugg Elementary, located next door to Farmville Middle, she said she has seldom entered the middle school except when accompanying her older brothers to open house events. She is looking forward to changing classes and being more independent at school.
Sugg graduate Robert Blazer said that while teachers brought his classmates over to Farmville Middle last year, he was absent the day of the tour. He’s excited about the prospect of science labs and getting to use a locker.
Student Shilan Battle can hardly wait to make his way to art and band classes, but he wanted to make sure he knew where they were.
“I wanted to take a summer tour because I wanted to know the layout of the school on the first day of school so I won’t be lost,” he said.
To help students find their way, Harrison helped to launch summer programming at Ayden Middle after she became principal in March 2018. Like the transitions program, Ayden Middle’s other summer activities (in reading, music, art and STEM) are optional. Still, many students, including rising sixth-graders, attend.
“We notice that once school starts, those students that have attended our summer reading program don’t have transition issues,” Harrison said. “Those students come in here like they’ve been here already. Just being here creates a sense of safety for them in terms of knowing where everything is and knowing how to maneuver middle school.”
Davis said the new program is not only reassuring for students but also for parents who have their own concerns about the transition to middle school.
“Every parent I’ve talked to has been very excited about this opportunity,” she said. “I can hear in their voices it relieves a little bit of that stress.”