The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its annual A Night to Paws event next month to raise funds that will save the lives of hundreds of homeless animals.
Since its inception in 2014, the event has generated more than $277,000 for the organization, a news release said. The Humane Society operates solely on private donations and does not receive any funding from federal, state, or local governments. All money raised during A Night to Paws makes a difference in the organization’s operations and allows for continued care of homeless cats and dogs.
The seventh annual dinner and silent auction is being held 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville. Event tickets are $75 each and include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. The event also will utilize the mobile bidding system, BidPal, so supporters can easily bid on nearly 100 silent auction packages and purchase raffle tickets for various items through their cellphones.
The program will provide information about Humane Society operations and adoption testimonials. The band Built for Comfort will perform.
The organization also is introducing corporate and local sponsorships for the event so local businesses and individuals can help give an animal a second chance. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and silent auction donations, as well as to purchase event tickets and raffle tickets, visit: https://one.bidpal.net/antp2022/
The organization also offers supporters other ways to assist by adopting, volunteering and donating. Animal-loving volunteers and foster families always are in need. Information is available at www.hsecarolina.org, along with online tax-deductible donation options.