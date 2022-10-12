WINTERVILLE — Nearly four years after announcing plans for a groundbreaking, multi-million dollar campus to serve students with autism, Aces for Autism broke ground Tuesday on what will become the organization’s new home.
More than 100 people, including government officials, construction workers and families of children with autism, attended the celebration at the 24-acre site on Worthington Road.
“The Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism campus will be a place of purpose and belonging for so many people,” Aces President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Robinson said. “We want each individual who steps foot onto this campus to know that their life has purpose, that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by almighty God.”
The first phase, a 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clinic, is expected to cost as much as $13 million and take about 18 months for Washington, N.C.-based general contractor WIMCO to complete. The SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern NC, funded, in part, through a $1.5 million grant from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation, will have more than twice the space of the organization’s current location on Conference Drive.
Ron and Rose Bowen in 2021 donated $2 million toward the campus, which will later include a nontraditional school for students with autism and other special needs. Although they have no history of autism in their family, the Bowens are longtime supporters of Aces, which Robinson and his wife, Bobbie, began in 2014, after their son, Samuel was diagnosed with autism at age 18 months.
“You invested in this vision long before we even started seeing kids,” Robinson told the Ayden couple. “We appreciate and love you guys. We’re honored to name this campus after you all.”
The clinic will include learning labs to replicate experiences a student might have in a grocery store, barber shop or dentist’s office. In addition, a mock apartment will help train students on practical living skills such as laundry and food preparation.
“Individuals with autism find it difficult to go many places we take for granted,” Robinson explained. “Sensory elements such as lighting and noises can make places a traumatic experience for individuals on the autism spectrum.”
The campus will be modeled after the Faison Center in Richmond, Va., and ABC of NC in Winston-Salem, where Samuel received applied behavior analysis treatment. ABA is individualized therapy designed to help make improvements in communication skills, independence and social skills, and decrease behaviors such as self-injury or aggression in children with autism spectrum disorder, which is estimated to occur in as many 1 in every 40 children in the United States.
After friends organized a fundraiser to help pay for Samuel’s treatment, the Robinsons founded Aces to provide ABA therapies and other services to eastern North Carolina families of children with autism spectrum disorders. Aces for Autism, which opened its first local therapy center in 2016, moved into its current 13,000-square-foot facility five years later.
In March 2021, Aces opened a satellite program at Peace Church in Wilson. In August of last year, the organization opened the Samuel C. Robinson Child Development Center, for children with autism, ages 2 to 5, and their siblings. The center is able to serve families that otherwise would remain on a waiting list for therapy.
Clinic Director Stephanie Cooke said the new campus will allow Aces to serve more individuals with autism throughout eastern North Carolina, an area that for years has lacked access to services.
“From the playground equipment to bubble walls and climbing structures, this campus both inside and outside is thoughtfully designed to provide multi-sensory experiences,” she said. “The campus will seamlessly create a fun and engaging atmosphere where our staff will be able to play alongside with their client to create natural learning opportunities and support their curiosity.”
Tuesday’s celebration comes less than two weeks before the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser. This year’s event will feature entrepreneur Willie Robertson, best known for his television role in “Duck Dynasty.”
Robertson, a husband and father of six, including three adopted children, is CEO of Duck Commander and is author of the New York Times best-seller of “The Duck Commander Family: How Faith Family and Ducks built a Dynasty.”
Last year’s fundraiser, which featured author and former NFL star Tim Tebow, welcomed a record 2,000 guests and raised more than $250,000.
The ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Individual tickets are $30. For more information, visit acesforautismnc.com.