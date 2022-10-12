WINTERVILLE — Nearly four years after announcing plans for a groundbreaking, multi-million dollar campus to serve students with autism, Aces for Autism broke ground Tuesday on what will become the organization’s new home.

More than 100 people, including government officials, construction workers and families of children with autism, attended the celebration at the 24-acre site on Worthington Road.


